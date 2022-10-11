NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Jalen Hurts keeps Eagles on top, Josh Allen has Bills rolling and Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll give Giants street cred

See where Falcons land after close loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Oct 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles survived a scare against Arizona. Or, maybe more appropriately put, benefitted from a series of late-game Cardinals miscues. Philly remains unbeaten nonetheless, the only team without a loss through five weeks.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Giants only have one, if you can believe that, with Saquon Barkley and Brian Daboll carrying this team on their shoulders during a surprise start to the season. The Bills are back and rolling behind Josh Allen, and the Cowboys refuse to lose thanks to an excellent defense.

The Falcons took a small tumble after losing a tough one in Tampa Bay, negatively impacted by a bad call on Grady Jarrett and a poor offensive start.

Let's take a look at how the NFL shakes out in our Week 6 NFL power rankings:

(5-0)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Remember when Eagle fan was ready to run Jalen Hurts out of town? Yeah. Me, neither.
(4-1)
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Does Von Miller age?
(4-1)
3
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs own the Raiders at Arrowhead.
(3-2)
4
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Justin Tucker is the best kicker of his generation.
(3-2)
5
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We all know that wasn't roughing the passer, right?
(4-1)
6
8
Giants_table
New York Giants
4-1 is 4-1. Brian Daboll for coach of the year.
(4-1)
7
6
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Let's make this four-game winning streak about defense, not a backup quarterback. Pretty please. With sugar on top.
(4-1)
8
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikes just keep winning. Kevin O'Connell's maximizing his offensive talent.
(3-2)
9
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
49ers suffered so many injuries in a win over Carolina. They've got the Falcons up next.
(3-2)
10
6
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Lost a close one to NYG. Right now, this team is worse than the sum of its parts.
(3-2)
11
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Nothing's as easy as it should be for a team with so much talent.
(3-2)
12
7
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Get well soon, Tua. And Teddy.
(3-2)
13
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry's rumblin' again, but this team still seems fallible.
(2-3)
14
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
When are the Bengals going to turn it on? Or, better question: Will they turn it on?
(2-3)
15
4
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Defending a Super Bowl title is hard. Rams are experiencing that firsthand.
(2-3)
16
9
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Does this mean it's trendy to ogle over Taysom Hill again? Please, please, no.


(2-3)
17
1
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons lost a nailbiter to the Bucs. Gotta start faster.
(2-3)
18
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
What Nick Chubb is doing is remarkable. And the Browns are still losing.
(2-3)
19
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks offense is humming. Their defense is, well, not.
(2-2-1)
20
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Which Colt is playing well outside Stephon Gilmore? I'll wait.
(2-3)
21
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Bailey Zappe for president of New England.
(3-2)
22
5
Jets_table
New York Jets
They beat Miami, who was using a third-string QB. Let's not overhype the Jets just yet.
(1-4)
23
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Best 1-4 team in recent memory. Four one-score losses. That's tough.
(2-3)
24
7
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Maybe don't let Russ cook? It's suddenly open season on a darn good QB.
(2-3)
25
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler clocks it when he shouldn't have. Then they miss a makable FG against the last unbeaten team. You can't make this stuff up.
(2-3)
26
11
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
You play like that against Houston, you drop like a rock covered in weights.
(2-3)
27
4
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Justin Fields wasn't half bad. The Bears are still far from good.
(1-3-1)
28
4
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Took some shine off the Jags. Didn't add a ton to the Texans themselves.
(1-4)
29
4
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Where'd all that offense go?
(1-4)
30
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett's first start wasn't all bad. There's something to build on here.
(1-3)
31
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Ron Rivera was asked about the difference between his team and the NFC East competition. His answer: "Quarterback." That's honest. And correct.
(1-4)
32
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday. And some staffers. Let the full-scale rebuild begin.
