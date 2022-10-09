Bair: Fighting Falcons must do more early to avoid bitter ends

Falcons plays say team must start faster 'to keep us from having to fight for our lives at the end.'

Oct 09, 2022 at 06:30 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

TAMPA, Fla. – The Falcons were involved in yet another one-score game with a dramatic finish. That's five such instances in as many weeks.

Results, however, have been mixed.

They've won a pair of these heart attacks. They've lost a bit more than that, with their third gut wrencher coming in a 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

This one played out like a Week 2 loss to the L.A. Rams, when the Falcons fell way behind and then came roaring back with a fourth-quarter surge that ultimately fell just short.

Controversy made this one unique – Tori McElhaney has you covered, right here, on the roughing-the-passer call on Grady Jarrett – and surely harder to take, with a shocking flag robbing the Falcons of an opportunity to complete the comeback.

A comeback wasn't fathomable mere minutes earlier, when the Falcons were down 21 points and on the way to a truly lopsided-in-all-phases loss.

Then the Falcons did what they're known to do. They scratched and clawed and pushed and never, ever stopped throwing haymakers. That wasn't a revelation from this outcome. That's an expectation, a core characteristic of this group.

"It took us a minute to get rolling but, what happened once we did is something I never doubt," Falcons edge rusher Lorenzo Carter said. "We're going to fight until the end, fight through the last play."

Fair warning: This is not a column about the Falcons never giving up. There are no silver linings in a result like this.

This is about something left tackle/team captain Jake Matthews brought after this game, finding perspective through the frustration of another close loss.

"We have to find a way to play better in the beginning of the game," Matthews said. "That's the biggest takeaway I can [identify] right now."

Agreed. Whole-heartedly.

The Falcons can't keep putting themselves in these situations. They were down big to the Rams and Bucs, ending up with close losses.

Given what we've seen from the Falcons in the fourth quarter of every game since a Week 1 Saints loss, finishing isn't the problem. Starting and sustaining, however, has to improve.

Odds of winning down three scores is pretty low. They're far higher even in a back-and-forth affair, even if margins are razor thin.

"It's frustrating because, honestly, it would be a different game if we got rolling on offense a little earlier," Matthews said. "We really didn't get going until the fourth quarter; that's when we finally started moving it.

"We know that, if we can get on the same page, play with urgency, and know what to do and how to do it, we can be successful. It just took us too long to start doing that."

The Falcons couldn't score on offense until the fourth quarter. While the defense did a solid job against the Tampa Bay run game, Tom Brady's quick-passing attack kept the chains moving and built an ultimately insurmountable lead.

Something flipped late in the second half, when the defense shut the Bucs offense down, Avery Williams produced a big return and the offense scored on consecutive drives.

Should they have had a chance to finish the comeback after Jarrett's sack? Yeah. They should've. There's no arguing that.

Here's a counter: The Falcons shouldn't put themselves in that position. Fare better – not even great – and this game is closer and the Falcons might seal the deal without incident. Then we'd be talking about a crazy result and the Falcons overcoming great odds to beat a quality opponent without Kyle Pitts or Cordarrelle Patterson.

Those are all academic exercises now. The Falcons have an L they can't undo. They can learn from the result and improve. We know they're going to fight. We know they're going to be competitive, even when the tale of the tape suggests otherwise. If they can come a bit closer to a complete game, they can start winning more of these close ones than they lose.

"We definitely have to clean it up and make more plays early in the game," Carter said. "That might keep us from having to fight for our lives at the end."

The Falcons need to keep improving as the year progresses, avoid dire straits more often and giving themselves a better chance to pull things out at the end – or well before then – with things more even on the scorecards heading into the final rounds.

"We're never out of the fight," head coach Arthur Smith said. "I'm proud of these guys. There are certainly a lot of things we can improve, a lot of things I can do better. It's a long season and we have to keep building and working to play our best football in December and January."

Game Photos | Week 5 Falcons at Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 116

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 116

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans #13 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans #13 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 poses with a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 poses with a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown after a reception during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown after a reception during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches a pass for a 2-point conversions during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches a pass for a 2-point conversions during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 talk after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 talk after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 116

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 defends during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 defends during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and cornerback Dee Alford #37 react after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and cornerback Dee Alford #37 react after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a reception during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a reception during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and cornerback Mike Ford #28 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and cornerback Mike Ford #28 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a fourth down stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a fourth down stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 116

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fan during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fan during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 116

Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Flyover prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 116

Flyover prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 116

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 116

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 players walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 players walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 116

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with fans prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with fans prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 and tight end Parker Hesse #46 walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 and tight end Parker Hesse #46 walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 116

Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 116

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 is seen on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 is seen on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 116

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 116

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen greeting players after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen greeting players after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'We got to be able to start better and get in a rhythm earlier': Marcus Mariota on the Falcons offensive struggles against Buccaneers

Fourth quarter surge wasn't enough to pull out Sunday's win

news

What players, coaches had to say about Grady Jarrett's roughing the passer penalty in loss to Buccaneers

Jarrett's sack had the potential to be a game-altering moment for the Falcons. lnstead, the penalty that followed virtually sealed a win for the Bucs.

news

What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons fall just short of Buccaneers in 21-15 loss at Raymond James Stadium

news

Falcons inactives: Veteran receiver back on active game day roster vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No Kyle Pitts. No Cordarrelle Patterson. Who do the Falcons have in reserve?

news

Falcons designate tight end as practice squad elevation heading into Buccaneers clash

MyCole Pruitt will fortify position group with Kyle Pitts ruled out with hamstring injury

news

Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road

No Kyle Pitts. No Cordarrelle Patterson. The Falcons offense to face experienced Bucs defense without primary weapons. How does this impact what they want to do?

news

Falcons Daily: Why filling in for Kyle Pitts is no straight swap

Arthur Smith also addresses Anthony Rush release, possibly activating Isaiah Oliver

news

Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts ruled out of Week 5 clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons must make-do without star tight end in Tampa Bay

news

Nerdy Birds: Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley are next men up, Marcus Mariota makes a play, and Grady Jarrett comes up clutch

All the numbers you need to know heading into Sunday's NFC South clash between the Falcons and Bucs

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Drake London and Falcons passing attack, Arthur Smith and Damien Williams

We also discuss the state of the NFC South in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons Daily: 'He is spearheading that effort:' How Grady Jarrett's elevated play, leadership has set Falcons defensive tone

Veteran defensive lineman off to a hot start, with 3.5 sacks and 14 QB pressures through four games

Top News

Bair: Fighting Falcons must do more early to avoid bitter ends

What players, coaches had to say about Grady Jarrett's roughing the passer penalty in loss to Buccaneers

What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Avery Williams slips through Bucs' D on way to 8-yard TD

Advertising