NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Bengals move into top 5 after beating Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys rise

Falcons fall a bit after faltering vs. Steelers

Dec 05, 2022 at 11:15 PM
This was not a good week for the health of starting quarterbacks on playoff-contending clubs. We saw Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo go down. Tua Tagovailoa got banged up. That isn't good for the game or the Ravens, 49ers and Dolphins.

We'll have to see how they proceed, even though two of those teams still emerged with victories. The most impressive win, however, came from Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who beat the Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC title game.

The Packers showed some life, the Commanders and Giants played to a draw and the Lions put a 40 burger on the Jags.

There were some interesting results that impacted these NFL Power Rankings. Let's see how the league shakes out after Week 13 action.

(11-1)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles can run and pass. They can stop the run and pass. That's a complete team, right there.
(8-2)
2
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson is so fun to watch.
(9-3)
3
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
K.C. better figure out how to beat the Bengals. Something tells me they'll see them again this winter.
(9-3)
4
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills mafia must love beating the Pats after all those years under Brady's thumb.
(8-4)
5
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals are looking like Super Bowl contenders again.
(9-3)
6
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Do the Cowboys even need OBJ?
(8-4)
7
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
How will Niners be without Jimmy G? We'll have to wait and see. Huh. I'm a poet and didn't know it.
(8-4)
8
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Tua didn't think his ankle injury was serious. 'Phins fans better hope he's right.
(7-5)
9
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Five FGs + One TD = Not enough to beat the Vikes.
(8-4)
10
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Get well soon, Lamar.
(7-5)
11
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith has comeback player of the year on lock.
(7-5-1)
12
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
A draw with the Giants is a disappointment. Even soccer fans don't like draws.
(7-4-1)
13
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
Giants had a real chance to make a move in the division and wild card race. Couldn't do it.
(7-5)
14
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
If Derrick Henry ain't rollin', the Titans are strugglin'
(6-6)
15
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Is Brandon Staley's seat getting warm??
(6-6)
16
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Pats are the worst team in the AFC East. That doesn't happen often.
(6-6)
17
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Took some serious Tom Brady magic to avoid another loss.
(5-7)
18
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Fun to see the Lions making progress.
(5-7)
19
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Here come the Raiders.
(5-8)
20
5
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Christian Watson. I mean, wow.
(5-7)
21
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Saw Kenny Pickett live for the first time. He's gonna be a good pro.
(5-8)
22
1
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons are sliding in the wrong direction. Gotta get right over the bye to save the season.
(5-7)
23
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
DeShaun Watson was ho-hum in his return. Was lucky to be playing former team.
(4-8-1)
24
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Demolished by Dallas on national TV. Colts season can't end soon enough.
(4-8)
25
5
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Beat Ravens, then trashed by the Lions. Don't get this team.
(4-8)
26
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Former teammates taking jabs at Kyler?? Not much going right in the desert.
(4-9)
27
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints had a golden opportunity to get back in the NFC South race. Squandered it.


(4-8)
28
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
The Baker experiment did not work out well.
(3-9)
29
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Worst Super Bowl hangover, like, ever.
(3-10)
30
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears officially eliminated from the postseason, but season's not a wash. Justin Fields brings hope for the future.
(3-9)
31
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Lost to a team that scored less than 10 points. Going from bad to worse in Denver.
(1-10-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Sparse crowd to see Deshaun Watson's return to the NFL (and Houston). No shocker there.
