NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Bengals move into top 5 after beating Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys rise

This was not a good week for the health of starting quarterbacks on playoff-contending clubs. We saw Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo go down. Tua Tagovailoa got banged up. That isn't good for the game or the Ravens, 49ers and Dolphins.
We'll have to see how they proceed, even though two of those teams still emerged with victories. The most impressive win, however, came from Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who beat the Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC title game.
The Packers showed some life, the Commanders and Giants played to a draw and the Lions put a 40 burger on the Jags.
There were some interesting results that impacted these NFL Power Rankings. Let's see how the league shakes out after Week 13 action.
