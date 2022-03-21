NFL Mock Draft: Major shake-up after Deshaun Watson trade to Browns, early free agency moves

The first week of free agency was outright insane. We saw some bold moves that have changed the NFL landscape, beefing up the AFC West beyond belief [Welcome, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones, Randy Gregory and Devante Adams] in a cold-war style arms race https://www.nfl.com/news/deshaun-watson-browns-trade-texans-quarterback-haslam-berry-stefanski and trade with the Houston Texans.

Not only has the draft order changed with all these trades, team needs have, too.

That means this mock draft will look a lot different in some ways, consistent with others who stayed out of the early free-agency fray. We'll also see David Ojabo drop out of the first round after the edge rusher and Falcons pick possibility ruptured an Achilles' tendon at Michigan's pro day. Heck, I think they should take him at No. 43 if he's there.