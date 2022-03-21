Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Major shake-up after Deshaun Watson trade to Browns, early free agency moves

Falcons take Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux; Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go in top 10

Mar 21, 2022 at 01:16 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_draft_mock-draft_v7__16x9

The first week of free agency was outright insane. We saw some bold moves that have changed the NFL landscape, beefing up the AFC West beyond belief [Welcome, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones, Randy Gregory and Devante Adams] in a cold-war style arms race https://www.nfl.com/news/deshaun-watson-browns-trade-texans-quarterback-haslam-berry-stefanski and trade with the Houston Texans.

Not only has the draft order changed with all these trades, team needs have, too.

That means this mock draft will look a lot different in some ways, consistent with others who stayed out of the early free-agency fray. We'll also see David Ojabo drop out of the first round after the edge rusher and Falcons pick possibility ruptured an Achilles' tendon at Michigan's pro day. Heck, I think they should take him at No. 43 if he's there.

Let's take a look at how the first round might play out, including what the Falcons will do at No. 8.

JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Ickey Ekwonu
OL | N.C State


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

The Jags went nuts in free agency, signing so many to big-time deals. While some roster vacancies have been filled, it shouldn't deter Jacksonville from creating the best offensive line it can to help Trevor Lawrence thrive.

mock.1.hutchinson
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

Hutchinson's the real deal. And the type of worker and player Dan Campbell would love.

mock.1.neal
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Evan Neal
OT | Alabama

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

The Texans have plenty of draft capital. They also have TONS of needs. Just keep taking the best player with all those picks acquired by dealing Deshaun Watson. Neal has played right tackle at a high level and could bookend the line opposite Laremy Tunsil.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

The Jets need to overhaul their secondary. Hamilton's a player you start the project with.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

Some analysts think he's the best, most pro-ready tackle in a stacked class. They might not be wrong. Giants get a vital cog in their roster rebuild.

malik.willis
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jalen Hurts, Jay Cutler

The Panthers lost out twice in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and now must find a quarterback of the future in the draft. They go with a dynamic talent who may or may not start as a rookie. They have Sam Darnold if Willis isn't ready.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Travon Walker
EDGE | Georgia

(via Bears)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

The top 7 is going exactly as it did last week, with Walker a top pick following an incredible pre-draft process. That includes his performance at Georgia's pro day. He's going to be a better pro than he was a college player.

mock.3.thibodeaux
AP Images
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

The Falcons have a solid cornerback corps with new signing Casey Hayward set to play opposite A.J. Terrell, with Isaiah Oliver in the slot. There's no need to add another one here, so the Falcons pass on Ahmad Gardner and take an edge rusher who could be a superstar in this league.

SEA
9
Seahawks.png
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

via Denver

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

The Seahawks want to fill their quarterback void with a veteran but have ended up going for a long-term solution in the draft. Kenny Pickett seems like an obvious choice, but Seattle had great success with a molibe playmaker in Russell Wilson. They go for someone with some similar attributes instead.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Drake London
WR | USC

(via Seahawks)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

Ahmad Gardner seems like the obvious choice here, but the Jets resist going with two defensive backs in the top 10. They take a weapon who could help Zach Wilson right away and is used to bright lights from a big market.

WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Carson Wentz is the guy in Washington, which seems like a very Washington thing to do. They'll need to help him thrive, and add a dynamic playmaker

sauce-gardner
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
CB | Cincinnati

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Vikings get a top 5-10 talent at No. 12 overall. They're doing cartwheels turning in this pick.

HOU
13
Texans.png
Derek Stingley
CB | LSU

via Browns

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

Texans add an elite talent at a premium position. If he returns to 2019 form in the pros, this part of the Deshaun Watson trade will be looked upon favorably.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Trevor Penning
OT | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Joe Staley

Penning is a tough, hard-nosed player who will fit right in with a Ravens team that loves to run, run, run.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

(via Dolphins)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

The Eagles have three first-round picks. They start with a safe pick, someone who can run their defense for years and put up HUGE tackle totals.

jermaine.johnson
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Jermaine Johnson II
EDGE | Florida State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

The Eagles get a tough and strong edge rusher whose best days may be ahead of him.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Jordan Davis
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington

The Chargers are stacked on defense, except in one area: right in the middle. Davis fills that gap. Okay, probably more than one at his size, and allows the edge rushers to thrive.

kenny.pickett
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

Pickett is the third quarterback to come off the board, as another Deshaun Watson suitor who came up empty fills a quarterback need in the draft. Pickett should be ready to start in Week 1.

PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

Burks provides an excellent compliment to the Eagles receiver corps, adding a tough player who can turn short passes into big plays.

chris.olave
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

The Steelers are going to roll with Mitch Trubisky in 2022 over forcing a quarterback selection at No. 20 with the top three options gone.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

J.C. Jackson is in L.A. with the Chargers. Trent McDuffie steps in to fill that void.

GB
22
Packers.png
Marquise Williams
WR | Alabama

via Raiders

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

The Packers need receivers so bad now that Devante Adams is a Raider. They take no chances with Williams, who is coming off serious injury, by waiting until their other first-round pick to take him.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
George Karlaftis
EDGE | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones in free agency, creating a need for heat off the edge. Karlaftis is a different player with a different style, but he creates pressure Arizona will need.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

I know Dean didn't have a good pro day. It doesn't change his game tape, which is awesome. Cowboys take him here, even with Leighton Vander Esch back in the fold.

BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

The Bills had an excellent pass defense last year, which they strengthen with more talent. They won't have to cover long, however, with Von Miller now on the squad.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Kenyon Green
OG | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

The Titans add a versatile protector who could help out at guard, paving the way for Derrick Henry to run wild.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Zion Johnson
OL | Boston College

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford

The Bucs are laser-targeting needs. They have to replace Ali Marpet and do so with Johnson.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Packers and Devante Adams is gone. They go receiver twice in the first round, trying to fix a problem spot and maximize Rodgers' opportunity to win now.

MIA
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0012_dolphins
Bernhard Raimann
OL | Central Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer

The Dolphins offensive line needs a major overhaul, and it starts in earnest with a tackle to help on the outside.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Kaiir Elam
CB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson

The Chiefs need cornerback help, especially with Charvarius Ward gone in free agency. They get a good one here.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

The Bengals target a top-tier starter at center, needing upgrades at several spots up front.

devante.wyatt
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Devante Wyatt
DT | Georgia

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins

The Lions go with the best player available here, which is an athletic interior lineman who can create havoc and help Aidan Hutchinson create pressure and stop the run.

