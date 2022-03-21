NFL Mock Draft: Major shake-up after Deshaun Watson trade to Browns, early free agency moves

The first week of free agency was outright insane. We saw some bold moves that have changed the NFL landscape, beefing up the AFC West beyond belief [Welcome, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones, Randy Gregory and Devante Adams] in a cold-war style arms race https://www.nfl.com/news/deshaun-watson-browns-trade-texans-quarterback-haslam-berry-stefanski and trade with the Houston Texans.
Not only has the draft order changed with all these trades, team needs have, too.
That means this mock draft will look a lot different in some ways, consistent with others who stayed out of the early free-agency fray. We'll also see David Ojabo drop out of the first round after the edge rusher and Falcons pick possibility ruptured an Achilles' tendon at Michigan's pro day. Heck, I think they should take him at No. 43 if he's there.
Let's take a look at how the first round might play out, including what the Falcons will do at No. 8.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
The Jags went nuts in free agency, signing so many to big-time deals. While some roster vacancies have been filled, it shouldn't deter Jacksonville from creating the best offensive line it can to help Trevor Lawrence thrive.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
Hutchinson's the real deal. And the type of worker and player Dan Campbell would love.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
The Texans have plenty of draft capital. They also have TONS of needs. Just keep taking the best player with all those picks acquired by dealing Deshaun Watson. Neal has played right tackle at a high level and could bookend the line opposite Laremy Tunsil.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
The Jets need to overhaul their secondary. Hamilton's a player you start the project with.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
Some analysts think he's the best, most pro-ready tackle in a stacked class. They might not be wrong. Giants get a vital cog in their roster rebuild.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jalen Hurts, Jay Cutler
The Panthers lost out twice in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and now must find a quarterback of the future in the draft. They go with a dynamic talent who may or may not start as a rookie. They have Sam Darnold if Willis isn't ready.
(via Bears)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
The top 7 is going exactly as it did last week, with Walker a top pick following an incredible pre-draft process. That includes his performance at Georgia's pro day. He's going to be a better pro than he was a college player.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
The Falcons have a solid cornerback corps with new signing Casey Hayward set to play opposite A.J. Terrell, with Isaiah Oliver in the slot. There's no need to add another one here, so the Falcons pass on Ahmad Gardner and take an edge rusher who could be a superstar in this league.
via Denver
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
The Seahawks want to fill their quarterback void with a veteran but have ended up going for a long-term solution in the draft. Kenny Pickett seems like an obvious choice, but Seattle had great success with a molibe playmaker in Russell Wilson. They go for someone with some similar attributes instead.
(via Seahawks)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
Ahmad Gardner seems like the obvious choice here, but the Jets resist going with two defensive backs in the top 10. They take a weapon who could help Zach Wilson right away and is used to bright lights from a big market.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Carson Wentz is the guy in Washington, which seems like a very Washington thing to do. They'll need to help him thrive, and add a dynamic playmaker
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Vikings get a top 5-10 talent at No. 12 overall. They're doing cartwheels turning in this pick.
via Browns
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
Texans add an elite talent at a premium position. If he returns to 2019 form in the pros, this part of the Deshaun Watson trade will be looked upon favorably.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Joe Staley
Penning is a tough, hard-nosed player who will fit right in with a Ravens team that loves to run, run, run.
(via Dolphins)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
The Eagles have three first-round picks. They start with a safe pick, someone who can run their defense for years and put up HUGE tackle totals.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
The Eagles get a tough and strong edge rusher whose best days may be ahead of him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington
The Chargers are stacked on defense, except in one area: right in the middle. Davis fills that gap. Okay, probably more than one at his size, and allows the edge rushers to thrive.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
Pickett is the third quarterback to come off the board, as another Deshaun Watson suitor who came up empty fills a quarterback need in the draft. Pickett should be ready to start in Week 1.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
Burks provides an excellent compliment to the Eagles receiver corps, adding a tough player who can turn short passes into big plays.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
The Steelers are going to roll with Mitch Trubisky in 2022 over forcing a quarterback selection at No. 20 with the top three options gone.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
J.C. Jackson is in L.A. with the Chargers. Trent McDuffie steps in to fill that void.
via Raiders
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
The Packers need receivers so bad now that Devante Adams is a Raider. They take no chances with Williams, who is coming off serious injury, by waiting until their other first-round pick to take him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones in free agency, creating a need for heat off the edge. Karlaftis is a different player with a different style, but he creates pressure Arizona will need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
I know Dean didn't have a good pro day. It doesn't change his game tape, which is awesome. Cowboys take him here, even with Leighton Vander Esch back in the fold.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
The Bills had an excellent pass defense last year, which they strengthen with more talent. They won't have to cover long, however, with Von Miller now on the squad.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
The Titans add a versatile protector who could help out at guard, paving the way for Derrick Henry to run wild.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford
The Bucs are laser-targeting needs. They have to replace Ali Marpet and do so with Johnson.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
Aaron Rodgers is back with the Packers and Devante Adams is gone. They go receiver twice in the first round, trying to fix a problem spot and maximize Rodgers' opportunity to win now.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer
The Dolphins offensive line needs a major overhaul, and it starts in earnest with a tackle to help on the outside.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson
The Chiefs need cornerback help, especially with Charvarius Ward gone in free agency. They get a good one here.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
The Bengals target a top-tier starter at center, needing upgrades at several spots up front.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins
The Lions go with the best player available here, which is an athletic interior lineman who can create havoc and help Aidan Hutchinson create pressure and stop the run.
