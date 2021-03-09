NFL free agency: Three cornerbacks who the Falcons could target

Mackensie Alexander

After spending the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Alexander is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent for the second year in a row. Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft in the second round, Mackensie's versatility allowed him to be used in different ways, including leading all cornerbacks in sacks during the 2018 season with four.

Why he fits the Falcons: Alexander's specialty in the nickel cornerback role could be exactly what the Falcons need. Darqueze Dennard and Isaiah Oliver both spent time starting at nickel for the Falcons in the 2020 season. Dennard is scheduled to become a free agent and new defensive coordinator Dean Pees could move Oliver back outside which would leave a hole in the slot. When healthy, Alexander has shown he can make plays on the ball. Alexander missed four games with a hamstring injury last season in Cincinnati but still managed to record the most tackles in his career with 47.