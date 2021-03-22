NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft and how it impacts Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons own the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft that will take place in Cleveland, OH. on April 29 to May 1. Following a year in which the marquee offseason event was done virtually, the NFL announced the plans for the NFL Draft to resume on location will occur.
Top prospects will be invited to attend and a limited number of fans will also be in attendance at select locations. The event will take place across three different locations including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
The NFL said on Monday they plan to invite a similar number of top prospects as they've done in previous years. Depending on which prospects accept the invite to attend the NFL Draft, there's a chance the Falcons' first-round pick could be in attendance given where they're picking if they decide to attend.
The Falcons have nine picks in this year's draft:
First round: No. 4
Second round: No. 35
Third round: No. 68
Fourth round: No. 108
Fifth round: No. 148, No. 182, No. 183
Sixth round: No. 187, No. 219
The NFL also announced general managers and head coaches can be at their team facilities for the weekend to use their draft rooms, following COVID-19 protocols.