NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft and how it impacts Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons own the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft that will take place in Cleveland, OH. on April 29 to May 1. Following a year in which the marquee offseason event was done virtually, the NFL announced the plans for the NFL Draft to resume on location will occur.

Top prospects will be invited to attend and a limited number of fans will also be in attendance at select locations. The event will take place across three different locations including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.