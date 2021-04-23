NFL announces list of 13 prospects who will attend Draft in Cleveland 

Here are the 13 prospects who will attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland next week 

Apr 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The NFL announced the 13 prospects who have confirmed they will attend the NFL Draft next week in Cleveland next week.

  • QB Mac Jones
  • QB Trey Lance
  • QB Zach Wilson
  • WR Ja'Marr Chase
  • WR Devonta Smith
  • WR Jaylen Waddle
  • TE Kyle Pitts
  • OL Rashawn Slater
  • DL Christian Barmore
  • DE Gregory Rousseau
  • LB Micah Parsons
  • CB Caleb Farley
  • CB Patrick Surtain II

Top quarterback prospects Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will attend virtually with cameras set up wherever they chose to watch the draft from. The Falcons own the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft with a total of nine picks. The NFL Draft begins on Thurs. April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

