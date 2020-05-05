Mykal Walker is the Falcons' newest high-upside project at linebacker

It's clear that the Atlanta Falcons' approach to the 2020 NFL Draft was all about adding versatile players to the roster. Versatility is something Falcons coach Dan Quinn has sought for his defense since arriving in 2015, and that continues to be the case.

The Falcons' first pick on Day 3 – former Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker, who the team selected with the 119th-overall pick in the fourth round – represents that desire to add versatility as well as anybody. During his two seasons at Fresno State, Walker played all over the field. He lined up as an edge rusher, outside linebacker and inside linebacker, and it's likely Atlanta will want to use him in multiple roles as well.

"With Mykal, obviously the versatility, he's got the length to play outside at the SAM linebacker, and we'll feature him also at some of the WILL linebacker and play over tight ends and do that based on his length," Quinn said after the draft.

Walker was highly productive during his two years at Fresno State and was named a first-team All-Mountain West linebacker in both 2018 and 2019. He recorded 182 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 10 pass defenses and six sacks in that span while also forcing four turnovers.

Despite the production, Walker still appears to be a work in progress. That hasn't scared the Falcons off in the past, however, and the Walker pick brings to mind a similar type of selection – Atlanta's drafting of De'Vondre Campbell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Campbell was considered to be a player with the athletic ability and versatility to succeed in the NFL, but he too was also viewed as someone who would need time to develop. Working with Falcons linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich, Campbell developed into the team's leading tackler in 2018 and 2019 as well as Atlanta's go-to option against opposing tight ends.

The Falcons have stated several times that they believe third-year linebacker Foye Oluokun can step into Campbell's starting spot, which would allow Walker to work in a rotational role on base packages if that's what the team has in mind. At this point, Walker is probably best equipped to rush the passer in passing situations as he'll need to grow as a zone coverage defender.