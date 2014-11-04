Moore Surprises Students at Westside Works

"I had the chance to earn my degree," said Moore. "That's one thing nobody can take from me, because I worked hard for it. I know what it takes to get to the top. It's all about a second chance."

Not holding back, Moore continued to let the group see the person he is off the field, telling them that although it's great to play on Sundays, it's about coming out into the community and having the opportunity to talk to groups like them and give words of encouragement.

As he finished, Moore reiterated working together as a team, telling them that even if they are each from different backgrounds, they are more powerful together than they are individually. Trusting and depending on the person next to you is a valuable lesson he's learned on the football field, and he urged them to remember that.