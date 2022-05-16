McElhaney: What the Atlanta Falcons are doing for girls football is vital for the future of women in sports

I write all of this to ultimately say this: I was never given a real opportunity to love the game in the way the boys did. I had to love it differently. It's why even in 2022 and with years of experience I have men say to me that there's no way I could understand the complexities of the game because I never played it. How could I - a woman - love this game and possibly know anything about it? I didn't play.

Thanks in part to what the Atlanta Falcons are doing, there's about to be an entire generation of girls in the state of Georgia who won't have to hear that derogatory putdown any longer.

Over the last six years, the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank's foundation have worked to elevate girls flag football in the state of Georgia. What started as a grassroots movements then turned into a full blown sanctioned sport in the state in 2020, with Georgia becoming the fourth of six states to recognize girls flag football in this way.

And girls flag football isn't just surviving in Georgia, it's thriving, with 230 high schools and more than 4,600 players expected to participate throughout the state this fall. More so, now that girls' flag football is secure in Georgia, the Falcons organization is financially supporting Alabama and Montana to get the sport sanctioned in those states as well.

This is important for the next generation of women working in sports. I'm not saying every single girl participating in flag football this fall will grow up to be a football analyst, or coach, or salary cap cruncher, or even the first female general manager. What I am saying is that by presenting these girls with the opportunity to love the game in this way - by actively participating in it - you include them. By including them, you open doors for them to show you why they can love the game, too.

Every so often I get the chance to speak to young women in high school and college. Almost every single time I am asked about having a seat at the table as a woman covering a man's sport, and almost every time I have the same answer: Don't let anyone tell you that you don't deserve the seat you're in. You do. And you do simply because you love the game. That's enough. Many will try to tell you it's not enough, but it is.