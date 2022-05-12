Atlanta Falcons Honor Trailblazers of Girls Flag Football in Georgia

The 60-by-30-foot marvel features eight girls flag football championship banners, four dynamic digital video boards and over 600 flags which represent each participating GHSA high school and the opportunity for expansion within the state. The wall also includes photographs of former and current athletes.

The reception, hosted by FOX 5's Kelly Price, featured remarks from Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay, City of Atlanta Chief Equity Officer Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and others, before the wall was unveiled to those in attendance.

The Falcons and the Blank Family Foundation have made a significant investment in high school girls flag football in order to support and promote gender equality in sports offered at the high school level. They are, and remain, committed to supporting girls flag football throughout Georgia and the United States.

In 2021, the Falcons expanded their girls flag football outreach to Alabama and are making strides to develop programming in Montana. In fall of this year, there will be 230 high schools with more than 4,600 players participating in girls flag football throughout Georgia.

This weekend, in conjunction with the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Women's Flag Finals on May 12-14, the Falcons will host the second-annual NAIA High School Showcase on Friday, May 13, to give Georgia and Alabama high school girls flag football athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills and the possibility to play at the collegiate level. In 2021, 39 showcase participants received scholarship offers onsite.

For more information about the Falcons girls flag football efforts, please visit here.