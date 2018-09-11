Matt Tabeek's Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Packers jump; Falcons tumble several spots

1 Eagles (1-0) It isn’t pretty sometimes, but all the Eagles do is win. They’re worthy kings of this hill for now. 1

2 Patriots (1-0) Brady to Gronk still works like a charm, but it was their defense that caught my attention. 2

3 Jaguars (1-0) It wasn’t pretty at times on offense, but with #Sacksonville it doesn’t really matter. 4

4 Rams (1-0) After a slow-ish start against the Raiders, the talent kicked in. Todd Gurley and Co. are tough. 7

5 Vikings (1-0) If you didn’t think Kirk Cousins would be an upgrade under center, think again. "You Vike that!" 10

6 Panthers (1-0) They have a new offensive coordinator, but some things never change: Cam is still gonna run it. 9

7 Chiefs (1-0) What happens when you pair the strongest arm and the fastest receiver in the NFL? Look at KC. 11

8 Packers (1-0) Aaron Rodgers reminded us all once again on Sunday night that he’s a national treasure. Wow. 12

9 Steelers (0-0-1) They dodged a bullet in the form of missed Browns field goal attempt. Where’s Le’Veon, again? 6

10 Ravens (1-0) Surround Joe Flacco with some weapons and he looks, well, elite. This team is going to surprise. 15

11 Jets (1-0) Sam Darnold is the first QB to win his first start by 31 or more points since some guy named Brady in ’01. 25

12 Falcons (0-1) Didn’t play great in a loss on the road but still had a chance to knock off the defending champs late. 5

13 Bengals (1-0) Day-time Dalton showed up. This team has talent and is often overlooked in the AFC North. Not here. 19

14 Chargers (0-1) Too little too late in a tough loss at home to a division rival. How many times do we say that about the Bolts? 8

15 Buccaneers (1-0) Jameis Winston who? Everyone in Tampa Bay capable of growing a beard should be required to after that performance. 27

16 Texans (0-1) Deshaun Watson needs to play better if this team wants to take the next step. Not there yet. 14

17 Saints (0-1) Call the missing persons hotline. Tell ’em we found the 2016 Saints defense and they were at home. 3

18 Redskins (1-0) There’s the old Adrian Peterson we once knew. Apparently there’s still some tread left on those tires. 29

19 Dolphins (1-0) The Dolphins aren’t doubting Ryan Tannehill and neither should you. Not this week, anyway. 24

20 Bears (0-1) They had the Packers down on the mat for a 10-count and then Aaron Rodgers got back up. 17

21 Broncos (1-0) They got the version of Case Keenum they were hoping for when they signed him and it was just enough. 26

22 Browns (0-0-1) After finishing last season winless they begin 2018 with … a tie. Progress takes time. Should’ve won. 32

23 Seahawks (0-1) This is what the Russell Wilson Show looks like: Their blocking tight end was their leading receiver. 23

24 Titans (0-1) I’ll sum up their last game by pointing out that Blaine Gabbert outplayed Marcus Mariota, but not by much. 21

25 Cowboys (0-1) I wonder how many times Jerry Jones reached for his phone during the game wanting to dial up Dez. 13

26 Giants (0-1) They’ve got a shiny new toy in Saquon but the results on offense don’t look much different from last year. 20

27 Lions (0-1) Matt Stafford tossed three picks and Matt Patricia’s defense looked abysmal. Nightmare start for the new coach. 16

28 49ers (0-1) Jimmy Garoppolo played like a backup and we can finally tap the brakes with all the playoff talk in Frisco? 22

29 Colts (0-1) Andrew Luck was back behind center playing and played well. But the Colts still look like the Colts. 31

30 Raiders (0-1) The Black Hole was fired up for this one, but Derek Carr’s three picks hurt ’em in Jon Gruden’s debut. 30

31 Cardinals (0-1) New coach, new offense, new defense, new quarterbacks and, man, did it show. Ugly loss at home. 18