Matt Bryant Named Falcons 2013 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Matt Bryant was named the Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year at the team's fourth annual Community Honors Dinners on Monday.
The award recognizes Bryant for his dedication and commitment to off-the-field community service throughout the 2013 season. The kicker is now also in consideration for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which will be announced during halftime at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Matt Bosher, the 2012 Falcons Man of the Year, announced the winner to the crowd while previous winners Buddy Curry, Michael Haynes and Jessie Tuggle were also in attendance.
2011 Falcons Man of the Year Corey Peters was also nominated for the award, along with fellow 2013 Community All-Star Players of the Month Jonathan Massaquoi and Joe Hawley.
"Its an honor," Bryant said. "You try to do your best on the field with your job, but you also try to recognize the fact that there are a lot of people out there who may not be as fortunate as you are. To be able to give back, go out into the communiy and put a smile on people's faces who may be going through hard times - you just try and fullfill those obligations."