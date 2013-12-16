Matt Bryant Named Falcons 2013 Walter Payton Man of the Year

The award recognizes Bryant for his dedication and commitment to off-the-field community service throughout the 2013 season. The kicker is now also in consideration for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which will be announced during halftime at Super Bowl XLVIII.

"Its an honor," Bryant said. "You try to do your best on the field with your job, but you also try to recognize the fact that there are a lot of people out there who may not be as fortunate as you are. To be able to give back, go out into the communiy and put a smile on people's faces who may be going through hard times - you just try and fullfill those obligations."