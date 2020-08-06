Kendall Sheffield's quiet persona not to be misunderstood 

The former Ohio State cornerback is quiet by nature. He's one of the most soft-spoken players in the locker room and keeps to himself for the most part. But just because he's not always the loudest voice doesn't mean he's not someone who doesn't have a lot to say. Sheffield prefers to let his play do the talking when it's time.

"I would say I'm kind of quiet," Sheffield said. "The people who are always around me know I can get the job done when it's time."

The hardest part of Sheffield's transition from the college season to the NFL was the amount of games he played in. The 24-year-old said it "took a toll on his body" and it took him a while to learn how to navigate the length of the season.

Sheffield said in order to prepare himself for the upcoming season, he made sure to take enough time off to rest his body before training again. He was also strategic in the way he transitioned back into full-speed training so his body and mind wouldn't be overwhelmed.

When asked if the Falcons' coaching staff has told him where he'll be featured this season, Sheffield said he has not been told if he'll be used at nickel or on the outside. Similar to last year, Sheffield will prepare for any and everything so he's ready no matter what position he's asked to play.

The Falcons drafted A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 overall pick in this year's draft in hopes to continue to solidify the cornerback position. During the first eight games of the 2019 season, the Falcons ranked No. 31 in the league by allowing 31.3 per game.

Sheffield's presence in the second half of the season was one of the reasons the unit improved over the final eight games of the year. The Falcons finished No. 22 in the NFL against the pass, giving up 244.9 yards per game.

In order for the Falcons' defense to be the unit they need to be, Sheffield will need to continue to play at a high level and that's what he's focused on doing.