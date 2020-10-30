Julio Jones: Falcons' offense too explosive to not be scoring more touchdowns

The Atlanta Falcons got their second win of the season on Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium as they beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 and improved to 2-6 on the season. In his ninth appearance on Thursday Night Football, Julio Jones showed his dominance once again leading the Falcons in receiving yards with 107 on seven catches.

And although Jones and his quarterback, Matt Ryan, were ultimately too much for the Panthers' defense to handle, Jones wants to see better production from Atlanta's offense in the red zone. The Falcons overcame going 2-for-6 in the red zone and Jones knows that's not going to cut it moving forward.

RELATED CONTENT:

"We've got to score touchdowns; we have to do a better job in the red zone," Jones said. "I wouldn't say it's a negative because we got points out of it, but we have to score touchdowns. We're too explosive, we got too many great players at a lot of positions. The offensive line is doing a great job for us, TG in the backfield doing a great job, Matt Ryan is doing a good job for us and we have guys to make plays on the outside. We have to score touchdowns, not dependent on who we're playing but for our sake, who we are as a unit, we have to score touchdowns."

Ryan and Todd Gurley had the two lone touchdowns for the Falcons in the win. With the talent the Falcons have at wide receiver with Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Jones, it's easy to see why Jones would say this unit is too explosive to score just two touchdowns.

Jones' play against the Panthers has been especially impressive over the years. In nine matchups with the Panthers, Jones has caught 66 passes for 1,019 yards and four touchdowns, according to the Associated Press.