Falcons earn second win of season in division game against Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons scored the first points of the game, and they ultimately scored enough to earn their second victory of the 2020 season

Oct 29, 2020 at 11:24 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201029_ATLatCAR_KH1_6709_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons scored the first points of the game, and they ultimately scored enough to earn their second victory of the 2020 season. Atlanta left Carolina with a 25-17 win against the Panthers in the second meeting between the two division rivals.

Interim head coach Raheem Morris wanted to see a game-winning play from his defense, and it was Blidi Wreh-Wilson who came through with the interception late in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

An 8-yard touchdown run by Todd Gurley, who leads the NFL in touchdown runs, gave Atlanta a 25-17 lead early in the fourth quarter, a lead that they would not relinquish.

After a couple of impressive tackles by Wreh-Wilson, the Falcons regained possession and took enough time off the clock to stifle any serious chance the Panthers had to mount a comeback. It was a back-and-forth game for much of the contest between Atlanta and Carolina, but the Falcons defense put together a much more impressive performance than it did in the first meeting between these two teams.

Atlanta allowed just 304 yards to Carolina, holding the Panthers to just 2-of-10 on third downs and denying two of their three fourth-down attempts. The Falcons' pass defense was particularly effective, allowing just 157 yards through the air and registering three sacks. Keanu Neal and Deion Jones led the way on defense, earning a combined 13 tackles.

Offensively, the Falcons put together a balanced performance. Gurley and fellow running back Brian Hill shouldered the load on the ground, with some additional help from Matt Ryan on a couple of scrambles, and Julio Jones turned in another huge performance against the Panthers.

The Falcons ended the evening with 401 yards of offense - 131 rushing and 270 passing. Atlanta wasn't particularly efficient on third down or in the red zone, converting just 33 percent of its attempts in both aspects, but the Falcons made the plays when needed. Many of those came courtesy of Jones, who finished with seven catches for 137 yards.

With a Younghoe Koo 36-yard field goal, the Falcons entered halftime with a 16-14 lead. It was Koo's third field goal of the half. He also hit from 20 and 37 yards out, which complemented a 13-yard run from Matt Ryan; the Falcons' only touchdown of the first half.

Carolina scored two touchdowns in the first half, both of them coming from Curtis Samuel. The Panthers wide receiver scored on a 12-yard run and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater.

Game Photos | Falcons at Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers with top photos from Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris, Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris, Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 108

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Ricardo Allen/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles as he walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles as he walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Qadree Ollison after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 108

Qadree Ollison after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Qadree Ollison/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21, offensive guard James Carpenter #77, and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21, offensive guard James Carpenter #77, and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II; James Carpenter; Mykal Walker/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II; James Carpenter/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris, Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures a thumbs up during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures a thumbs up during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the snap to start a play during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the snap to start a play during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Group; Matt Ryan; Alex Mack; James Carpenter; Jake Matthews/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 pushes past Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin #42 as he runs with ball during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 pushes past Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin #42 as he runs with ball during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on in the rain during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on in the rain during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton #72 during the second half of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton #72 during the second half of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons offense huddle on the field before the start of a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 108

The Atlanta Falcons offense huddle on the field before the start of a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Group; Chris Lindstrom; James Carpenter; Jake Matthews/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun; Isaiah Oliver/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun; Isaiah Oliver/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson #54 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 108

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson #54 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Keith Smith/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun; Steven Means/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 look on during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 look on during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Charles Harris; Dante Fowler Jr/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn #21 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn #21 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Tyler Hall/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of defensive players on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 108

A general view of defensive players on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Terrell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo; Sterling Hofrichter/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action against Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action against Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Foye Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 knocks the ball loose from Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis #28 during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 108

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 knocks the ball loose from Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis #28 during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Keanu Neal/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20201029_ATLatCAR_KH1_6709_16x9web
64 / 108
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrate after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrate after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver; Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action making a catch during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action making a catch during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Chris Lindstrom/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Alex Mack/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver; Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 108

A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 108

A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mykal Walker/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 108

A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 108

A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20201029_ATLatCAR_KH1_5312_16x9web
95 / 108
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks out of the tunnel onto the field wearing a Rock the Vote t-shirt for warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 108

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks out of the tunnel onto the field wearing a Rock the Vote t-shirt for warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 108

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Mack/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Rise Up & Vote cleats are shown during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 108

Rise Up & Vote cleats are shown during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 shakes hand with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 shakes hand with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank; Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons huddle on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 108

The Atlanta Falcons huddle on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Group/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 108

Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

group/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 108

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Keanu Neal/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Tabeek: When the Falcons defense shows up, good things happen

Maybe, like Matt Ryan said after the game, this can be the start of something
news

Julio Jones: Falcons' offense too explosive to not be scoring more touchdowns

Julio Jones leaves Charlotte happy Falcons got the win over the Panthers but wants to see better production in the red zone moving forward
news

Falcons-Panthers inactives: Ito Smith, Marlon Davidson out for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will be without a few young players for Thursday night's matchup against the Panthers
news

Falcons add player to COVID-19 flex list

Falcons announce that a linebacker has been added to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Panthers.
news

Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' picks

The Falcons are up in Charlotte to take on the Panthers on Thursday night
news

SFTB: Should Falcons hit reset button now? Trade rumors, defensive issues, draft targets ... take a QB?

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Thursday night's showdown with the Carolina Panthers
news

Michael Jenkins on Bird Noises: Justin Fields, Bobby Petrino's exit and 'there's a lot of change coming'

 Michael Jenkins (a.k.a., the man who caught Matt Ryan's first NFL pass and scored) talks about the Falcons, NFL Draft, mid-season coaching changes and much more with Matt Tabeek
news

When up against Julio Jones or Christian McCaffrey, teams need their own 'Jordan Rules'

Sometimes, against the best of the best, there's no true way to completely stop them, you just have to slow them down
news

Falcons offense prepared for Hurricane Zeta's potential impact on game

Showers could be expected throughout the course of the game
news

Calvin Ridley's epiphany in hospital sparked quest for greatness 

How Calvin Ridley's moment of realization in 2019 set the tone for the career year he's having in 2020

Top News

Tabeek: When the Falcons defense shows up, good things happen

Falcons earn second win of season in division game against Panthers

Every catch by Julio Jones from 137-yard night | Week 8

Postgame Breakdown | Week 8 - Falcons vs. Panthers

Advertising