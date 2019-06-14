Jack Crawford has quietly impressed a lot of people, including Harry Potter

The NFL has long sought to establish a permanent footprint in Europe, but the Falcons are already benefiting from one English-born athlete.

Defensive tackle Jack Crawford, who grew up in Kilburn, an area northwest of London, England, finished the 2018 season with six sacks for the Falcons – the same number of sacks as the highly-touted Grady Jarrett. But the 30-year-old Crawford still feels to be a bit overlooked on a defensive line that has been the source of plenty of hand-wringing amongst Falcons fans.

As Atlanta begins its preparation for the 2019 season, Crawford appears to be part of the solution up front for the Falcons, not part of the problem.

"I've had the most success I've had in my career last year," Crawford said. "It's at a point now where I take it as positive [motivation] where people say, 'We need more because all we have is this guy,' or, 'We don't have anything there, and he isn't going to play to the level we need.'"

Crawford arrived in Atlanta in 2017, and he really burst onto fans' radars in the final game of the preseason after recording four tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble. A torn biceps injury in Week 4 cost Crawford the rest of the 2017 season, but he picked up right where he left off in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 288-pound defensive tackle doesn't need to be in the spotlight, however. Crawford often stays focused on himself, working diligently to improve his own strengths and weaknesses. Long before his NFL career began, though, Crawford was already accumulating notoriety for his athleticism.

While attending the City of London School, Crawford shared a class with Daniel Radcliffe, the star and titular character in the film adaptations of the "Harry Potter" series. While Radcliffe was adored by millions of people across the planet, he was well aware of one of the school's top athletes.

"Funny story, for what it's worth, he came up to me and said, 'Oh, you're J.J. (Crawford's London nickname), I know you,'" Crawford explained. "And I was like, 'What's up, Harry Potter.'

"I didn't think much of it and now when I go to California I'll see him up on billboards and stuff. If I ever came up to him now and was like, 'Oh, remember when we were in class,' he probably wouldn't remember me."