'I'm the calm villain': Desmond Ridder on Marcus Mariota, growing up watching Matt Ryan, Michael Vick

Ridder started 48 games over four years at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record and College Football Playoff appearance.

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga -- Arguably the biggest question surrounding the Falcons this offseason was the future at the quarterback position.

Matt Ryan gave the franchise stability and elite quarterback play for fourteen seasons before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons signed number two overall pick Marcus Mariota, who hasn't started at quarterback since 2016. Mariota and the Falcons' leadership made it clear that Mariota was not promised the starting role and that quarterbacks would be added to the roster. The Falcons did that on draft night, selecting Ridder with the 74th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Damn near my whole life has been anticipating, waiting on this moment," Ridder told Atlantafalcons.com. "Getting that call once I saw the Atlanta number, I was like, 'Yeah, that's it.'"

Ridder, a Louisville native, grew up watching former Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone play quarterback for the University of Louisville. Ragone started from 2000-2002, throwing for 3,0567 yards and just seven interceptions as a junior before being drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Ragone was somewhat of a legend in the area, and Ridder still has a bobblehead of his future offensive coordinator, which sits in his garage. He even showed Ragone a picture of the bobblehead when they first met.

Now being coached by Ragone is like a dream come true for Ridder.

"It's definitely a place I wanted to be," Ridder said. "Not too far away from home has a great culture, history of football and winning tradition. So you know you looked at the teams who needed quarterbacks. …This was one of the staff's which I felt like I clicked with the most. I'm excited to be a Falcon. I'm excited to get down there."

Ridder didn't grow up watching much of the Falcons, he says, because, in Louisville, they didn't get many Falcons games in the area, but when he did, quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Michael Vick were players who made him watch. Ridder says Ryan, Vick, and Mariota are players he has looked to model his game after, and he has drawn comparisons to Mariota because of his size and mobility.

"I didn't want to put words in anyone's mouth, but I'm like, 'Man, like, you know if they're gonna get him, like why not get a younger guy, you know, just like him?" Ridder said. "When they picked [Mariota] up, that got me really excited for Atlanta. … I thought it was just a perfect fit."

Along with Mariota, RIdder has drawn comparisons to players like Ryan Tannehill and even Deshaun Watson, but none of them have as cool of a nickname as he has given himself.

"I'm the calm villain," Ridder said. "Ready to strike at any moment. But also cool, calm, and collective, all in the same way. But you know, once I get on that field, it's kind of a different person that steps on the field, kind of a second light switch, just as far as my mentality and my physical gameplay."

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations

Related Content

news

Bair: How Falcons draft strategy produced intriguing Day 2 haul

Atlanta used picks from Matt Ryan, Julio Jones trades to supplement 2022 class

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

There are still depth needs to fill within certain position groups in Atlanta. What are they? Who could fit?

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media offer draft grades for Falcons Day 2 selections

Atlanta took the second quarterback off the board with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, and loaded up on defense.

news

Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder with No. 74 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

The Falcons find a quarterback to join Marcus Mariota in Atlanta

news

Falcons select ILB Troy Andersen with No. 58 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Montana State product joins Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker in position group

news

'I can't wait': Arnold Ebiketie on being the 'doctor' of the pass rush, playing basketball with Drake London

Ebiketie shot up draft boards in 2021 after he led Penn State with 9.5 sacks and ranked second in the Big Ten with 18 tackles for loss.

news

'I can't wait': Arnold Ebiketie on being the 'doctor' of the pass rush, playing basketball with Drake London

Ebiketie shot up draft boards in 2021 after he led Penn State with 9.5 sacks and ranked second in the Big Ten with 18 tackles for loss.

news

How edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie fits with the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons traded away their No. 43 and 114 pick for the edge rusher.

news

Falcons select Arnold Ebiketie with No. 38 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta traded two picks to the Giants to move up in the second round to make the selection.

news

League media consistent in draft grades for Falcons No. 8 overall pick

Atlanta went after another receiving weapon in Drake London in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Bair: State of Falcons, NFL Draft context shows Drake London was right pick at right time

London's selection started a receiver run

Top News

Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

'I'm the calm villain': Desmond Ridder on Marcus Mariota, growing up watching Matt Ryan, Michael Vick

2022 NFL Draft: League media offer draft grades for Falcons Day 2 selections

Falcons select OLB DeAngelo Malone with No. 82 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Advertising