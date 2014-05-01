Humphrey To Announce Falcons' Second-Round Pick

This marks the fourth year in which each selection in the second round is announced by a former player.

The list of players scheduled to make selections includes 11 Pro Football Hall of Famers, with five from the Class of 2014. Combined, these players have nearly 20 Super Bowl championships and 150 Pro Bowl appearances between them.

The 2014 NFL Draft will continue the three-day format introduced in 2010, with the first round broadcast in primetime at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 8. Rounds 2 – 3 will air at 7:00 pm ET on Friday, May 9. The Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 10 at 12:00 pm ET. The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2. Fans also may watch the live NFL Network stream on NFL Mobile from Verizon.

Full List of Second-Round Pick Announcers:

Arizona Cardinals, Aeneas Williams (S)Atlanta Falcons, Claude Humphrey (DE)

Baltimore Ravens, Michael McCrary (DE)Buffalo Bills, Andre Reed (WR)Carolina Panthers, Mark Carrier (WR)Chicago Bears, Mike Singletary (LB)* Cincinnati Bengals, Ken Riley (CB)

Cleveland Browns, Eric Metcalf (WR)

Dallas Cowboys, Dat Nguyen (LB)

Denver Broncos, Gene Mingo (HB)

Detroit Lions, Herman Moore (WR)Green Bay Packers, James Lofton (WR) Houston Texans, Chester Pitts (G)

Indianapolis Colts, Marvin Harrison (WR)

Jacksonville Jaguars, Brad Meester (C)Kansas City Chiefs, Curley Culp (DT)Miami Dolphins, Larry Little (G)Minnesota Vikings, Joey Browner (S)

New England Patriots, Willie McGinest (DE-LB)

New Orleans Saints, Morten Andersen (K)New York Giants, Harry Carson (LB) New York Jets, Chad Pennington (QB)Oakland Raiders, Willie Brown (CB) Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Quick (WR)

Pittsburgh Steelers, Terry Hanratty (QB)

St. Louis Rams, Kevin Carter (DE)

San Diego Chargers, Jamal Williams (DT)

San Francisco 49ers, Dennis Brown (DE)Seattle Seahawks, Walter Jones (T)Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Derrick Brooks (LB)

Tennessee Titans, Kevin Dyson (WR)

Washington Redskins, London Fletcher (LB)