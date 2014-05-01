Humphrey To Announce Falcons' Second-Round Pick

May 01, 2014 at 06:47 AM

The National Football League announced today that 32 NFL former players, one representing each team, will announce live on Friday, May 9, second-round draft picks from Radio City Music Hall. 

The Falcons are set to be represented by Ring of Honor member and one of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, defensive end Claude Humphrey.

Alumni Spotlight: Claude Humphrey

Former Falcons defensive end and current Ring of Honor member Claude Humphrey was named a Senior Committee selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This marks the fourth year in which each selection in the second round is announced by a former player.

The list of players scheduled to make selections includes 11 Pro Football Hall of Famers, with five from the Class of 2014. Combined, these players have nearly 20 Super Bowl championships and 150 Pro Bowl appearances between them.    

The 2014 NFL Draft will continue the three-day format introduced in 2010, with the first round broadcast in primetime at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 8.  Rounds 2 – 3 will air at 7:00 pm ET on Friday, May 9.  The Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 10 at 12:00 pm ET.  The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2.  Fans also may watch the live NFL Network stream on NFL Mobile from Verizon.

Full List of Second-Round Pick Announcers:

Arizona Cardinals, Aeneas Williams (S)Atlanta Falcons, Claude Humphrey (DE)
Baltimore Ravens, Michael McCrary (DE)Buffalo Bills, Andre Reed (WR)Carolina Panthers, Mark Carrier (WR)Chicago Bears, Mike Singletary (LB)* Cincinnati Bengals, Ken Riley (CB)
Cleveland Browns, Eric Metcalf (WR)
Dallas Cowboys, Dat Nguyen (LB)
Denver Broncos, Gene Mingo (HB)
Detroit Lions, Herman Moore (WR)Green Bay Packers, James Lofton (WR) Houston Texans, Chester Pitts (G)
Indianapolis Colts, Marvin Harrison (WR)
Jacksonville Jaguars, Brad Meester (C)Kansas City Chiefs, Curley Culp (DT)Miami Dolphins, Larry Little (G)Minnesota Vikings, Joey Browner (S)
New England Patriots, Willie McGinest (DE-LB)
New Orleans Saints, Morten Andersen (K)New York Giants, Harry Carson (LB) New York Jets, Chad Pennington (QB)Oakland Raiders, Willie Brown (CB) Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Quick (WR)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Terry Hanratty (QB)
St. Louis Rams, Kevin Carter (DE)
San Diego Chargers, Jamal Williams (DT)
San Francisco 49ers, Dennis Brown (DE)Seattle Seahawks, Walter Jones (T)Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Derrick Brooks (LB)
Tennessee Titans, Kevin Dyson (WR)
Washington Redskins, London Fletcher (LB)

Hall of Famers are listed in bold and the class of 2014 is indicated by **.  The Kansas City Chiefs, marked with a *, do not have a second-round selection, barring a trade into Round 2.  Curley Culp will announce their Round 3 pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wyche: Falcons draft showed Fontenot and Smith are committed to Matt Ryan

NFL Analyst Steve Wyche looks at how each pick verified the areas of concern and where the new GM and head coach were comfortable
news

Final Grades for 2021 Draft Class

news

2021 Falcons Draft Recap: Kyle Pitts to Frank Darby, reactions and full breakdown

news

Falcons select WR Frank Darby in sixth round of NFL Draft

The Falcons selected wide receiver Frank Darby in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Falcons select CB Avery Williams in fifth round of NFL Draft 

news

Falcons draft DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji in fifth round of NFL Draft

The Falcons selected defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji in the fifth round of the NFL Draft
news

Falcons draft DT Ta'Quan Graham in fifth round of NFL Draft

The Falcons selected defensive lineman Ta'Quan Graham in the fifth round of the NFL Draft 
news

Dalman family enjoys full circle moment with Falcons 

Atlanta's fourth-round pick Drew Dalman and his family enjoyed quite the surreal moment as he was drafted 
news

Falcons draft center Drew Dalman in fourth round

With their second pick in the fourth round, the Falcons selected Drew Dalman 
news

Falcons draft cornerback Darren Hall in fourth round 

The Falcons selected cornerback Darren Hall out of San Diego State in the fourth round 
news

Draft Grades for Richie Grant and Jalen Mayfield Selections

news

Falcons select OL Jalen Mayfield in third round of NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected Jalen Mayfield in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Top News

Russell Gage talks wisdom gained from Julio Jones: If you're going to make a mistake, make it at full speed

Top highlights from minicamp day 3

What we learned from third day of Falcons minicamp 

Quarterbacks in action | 2021 Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Advertising