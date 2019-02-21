How to watch the 2019 NFL combine on TV, stream online, position schedule, events

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The NFL world will fully turn its attention to the upcoming draft when the 2019 combine kicks off on Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Some of the top college athletes will interview with and perform a variety of on-field drills in front of representatives from every NFL team.

While not all fans may be interested in watching these drills, it is an opportunity to learn about several different players who could end up playing for the Falcons in the future. For many, this is their introduction to the next crop of NFL stars.