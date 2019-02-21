How to watch the 2019 NFL combine on TV, stream online, position schedule, events

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The NFL world will fully turn its attention to the upcoming draft when the 2019 combine kicks off on Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Some of the top college athletes will interview with and perform a variety of on-field drills in front of representatives from every NFL team.
While not all fans may be interested in watching these drills, it is an opportunity to learn about several different players who could end up playing for the Falcons in the future. For many, this is their introduction to the next crop of NFL stars.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: 2019 NFL Scouting Combine
- When: Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 4
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
- TV: NFL Network and ABC
- Streaming: Phone/Tablet – NFL App, Computer – NFL.com/watch
FALCONS COVERAGE
- Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will have press conferences that will be streamed live from Atlanta Falcons Twitter account on Wednesday. Quinn will speak at 10 a.m., Dimitroff at 1 p.m.
FULL NFL COMBINE POSITION SCHEDULE
- Friday, March 1: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams
- Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends
- Sunday, March 3: Defensive linemen, linebackers
- Monday, March 4: Defensive backs
DAILY EVENT BROADCAST TIMES*
- Wednesday, Feb. 27: Press conference coverage beginning at 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Thursday, Feb. 28: Press conference coverage beginning at 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Friday, March 1: Begins at 9 a.m. (NFL Network)
- Saturday, March 2: Begins at 10 a.m. (NFL Network); 1-3 p.m. (ABC)
- Sunday, March 3: Begins at 9 a.m. (NFL Network)
- Monday, March 4: Begins at 9 a.m. (NFL Network)
*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time