How to watch Redskins vs. Falcons: Time, TV, live stream, radio, weather

The Falcons (0-3) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their fourth preseason game ahead of the 2019 season. Atlanta's starters played most of the first half in last week's 22-10 loss to the New York Jets, and it remains to be seen if that will once again be the case this week against the Washington Redskins (0-2)
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Washington Redskins vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Thu, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: Atlanta CW
- Announcers: Play-by-play – Justin Kutcher, color analyst – Coy Wire, sideline reporters – DJ Shockley and Jennifer Hale
- Live stream: AtlantaFalcons.com *Local restrictions apply
- Radio: 92.9 The Game is the Falcons' official radio network. Fans who have Sirius or XM Radio can find a list of NFL games, here.
For a full list of every NFL broadcast this weekend, and which games will be available in certain areas, click here
Weather forecast
Here's the current forecast for Atlanta on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel:
- Mostly sunny
- High/low: 91/72
- 20 percent chance of precipitation
- 63 percent humidity
