How to watch Redskins vs. Falcons: Time, TV, live stream, radio, weather

Aug 22, 2019 at 04:15 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons (0-3) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their fourth preseason game ahead of the 2019 season. Atlanta's starters played most of the first half in last week's 22-10 loss to the New York Jets, and it remains to be seen if that will once again be the case this week against the Washington Redskins (0-2)

[Click here for our in-game live blog]

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Washington Redskins vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Thu, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • TV: Atlanta CW
  • Announcers: Play-by-play – Justin Kutcher, color analyst – Coy Wire, sideline reporters – DJ Shockley and Jennifer Hale
  • Live stream: AtlantaFalcons.com *Local restrictions apply
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game is the Falcons' official radio network. Fans who have Sirius or XM Radio can find a list of NFL games, here.

For a full list of every NFL broadcast this weekend, and which games will be available in certain areas, click here

Weather forecast

Here's the current forecast for Atlanta on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel:

  • Mostly sunny
  • High/low: 91/72
  • 20 percent chance of precipitation
  • 63 percent humidity

Inside look: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Redskins - preseason week 3

Get an inside look at preseason week 3 with top photos from the field | Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 poses with honorary captain D'Eric before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 high fives Honorary Captain D'Eric poses for before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 51
Kelly Kline/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Honorary Captain D'Eric poses for a photo before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 51
Kelly Kline/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 shakes hands the Honary Captain D'Eric before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 51
Kelly Kline/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #12 walks through the tunnel before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 warms up before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 huddles with teammates before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 51
Rob Foldy/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell #59 reacts before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #12 holds a football while kneeling before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 huddles with teammates before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 stand with honorary captain D'Eric during the National Anthem before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Larkin #62, running back Ito Smith #25 and free safety Isaiah Oliver #26 walk with honorary captain D'Eric for the coin toss before the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 makes a catch past Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar #23 during the first quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 makes receives the ball against Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar #23 during the first quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 runs the ball against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41 signals for a first down during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41, defensive back Ronald Martin #32d and quarterback Danny Etling #5 celebrate during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #12 carries the ball during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
A detailed view of God Made written on the eye blacks of Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ryan Neal #40 during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 51
Kelly Kline/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 carries during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn #99 tackles Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum #8 during the first half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 51
Kelly Kline/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
26 / 51
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn #99 and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 hit Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum #8 to force an interception during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
28 / 51
29 / 51
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after an interception during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after an interception during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 during the game against the Washington Redskins runs the ball at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
34 / 51
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford #95 looks to tackle Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum #8 during the first half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kemal Ishmael #36 and middle linebacker Duke Riley #42 celebrate during the first half of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #12 gestures during the first half of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on d\tg\ against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jermaine Grace #53 during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford #95 tackles Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson #25 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates with the team after returning a fumble during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Etling #1 in action during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 51
Kelly Kline/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Etling #1 in action during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 51
Kelly Kline/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Duke Riley #42 (left) linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips #46 (center) and linebacker Duke Riley #42 tackles Washington Redskins running back Byron Marshall #34 during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Etling #1 carries the ball during the second half of the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 51
Kyle Hess/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #32o runs the ball during the game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jayson Stanley #23 in action during the game against the Washington Redskins in action during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 51
Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chris Odom #91 (left), Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronald Martin #32 (center) and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yurik Bethune #52 tackle Washington Redskins running back Craig Reynolds #22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 51
Lynn Bass/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
