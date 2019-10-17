How to watch Rams vs. Falcons

The Falcons return home on Sunday for an afternoon kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Atlanta has won its past two matchups against the Rams, including a playoff victory in 2017. Both teams enter this weekend needing a win, and the Falcons are looking to build on the second half they put together against the Cardinals.
[CLICK HERE FOR OUR FALCONS-RAMS LIVE BLOG]
For all of the ways to watch across desktop, mobile and streaming, click here.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sun, Oct. 20, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV: FOX
- TV Announcers: Play-by-play – Sam Rosen, color analyst – Charles Davis, sideline reporter – Pam Oliver
- Radio: 92.9 The Game is the Falcons' official radio network. Fans who have Sirius or XM Radio can find a list of NFL games, here.
- Radio Announcers: Play-by-play – Wes Durham, color analyst – Dave Archer
Below are the broadcast maps for this weekend's NFL games, courtesy of 506sports.com:
Weather forecast
Here's the current forecast for Atlanta on Sunday, according to The Weather Channel:
- Mostly sunny
- High/low: 75/57
- 20 percent chance of precipitation
- 74 percent humidity