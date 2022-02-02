How to watch Kyle Pitts and Josh Harris in the Pro Bowl: time, tv, live stream, radio

The last two weekends have been nothing short of some of the most exciting playoff football in recent memory. With that we're all due for a collective breather ahead of the Super Bowl, and what better way than to take in the Pro Bowl. As most know by now the Falcons are sending Kyle Pitts and Josh Harris to the Pro Bowl, which marks the last Falcons on field action of the season.

Pitts is one of four rookies selected this year to represent in the Pro Bowl, alongside Dallas' Micah Parsons, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, and Rashawn Slater of the LA Chargers. He is the first Falcons tight end to make it since Austin Hooper's back-to-back appearances in 2018-2019; and the first rookie tight end since Jeremy Shockey in 2002.

In his 10th NFL season this will mark Josh Harris' first Pro Bowl appearance. Long snappers are not often a focal point when you think of an NFL team which says all you need to know about Josh Harris and his impact on this team. A well-deserved tip of the hat to a man who has been the epitome of consistency for the Falcons since he first arrived in 2012.

With all of that in mind let's take a look at how to watch our 2022 Pro Bowlers this weekend

HOW TO WATCH

What: 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans can access the LIVE mobile stream of the 2022 Pro Bowl within the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch LIVE out-of-market Pro Bowl with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: Those with SiriusXM Radio can find the Pro Bowl here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Sunny

High/low: 68 degrees/41 degrees

Rain: 0 percent chance

Humidity: 17 percent

Moon: Waxing crescent*