Presented by

How to watch Kyle Pitts and Josh Harris in the Pro Bowl: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Feb 02, 2022 at 01:35 PM
Daniel_Chisholm headshot
Daniel Chisholm

Falcons Social Media Specialist

How to Watch Pro Bowl

The last two weekends have been nothing short of some of the most exciting playoff football in recent memory. With that we're all due for a collective breather ahead of the Super Bowl, and what better way than to take in the Pro Bowl. As most know by now the Falcons are sending Kyle Pitts and Josh Harris to the Pro Bowl, which marks the last Falcons on field action of the season.

Pitts is one of four rookies selected this year to represent in the Pro Bowl, alongside Dallas' Micah Parsons, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, and Rashawn Slater of the LA Chargers. He is the first Falcons tight end to make it since Austin Hooper's back-to-back appearances in 2018-2019; and the first rookie tight end since Jeremy Shockey in 2002.

In his 10th NFL season this will mark Josh Harris' first Pro Bowl appearance. Long snappers are not often a focal point when you think of an NFL team which says all you need to know about Josh Harris and his impact on this team. A well-deserved tip of the hat to a man who has been the epitome of consistency for the Falcons since he first arrived in 2012.  

With all of that in mind let's take a look at how to watch our 2022 Pro Bowlers this weekend

HOW TO WATCH

What: 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: ESPN, NFL Network

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans can access the LIVE mobile stream of the 2022 Pro Bowl within the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch LIVE out-of-market Pro Bowl with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: Those with SiriusXM Radio can find the Pro Bowl here.

Weather forecast

(per the Weather Channel)

Skies: Sunny

High/low: 68 degrees/41 degrees

Rain: 0 percent chance

Humidity: 17 percent

Moon: Waxing crescent*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, prioritizing Matt Ryan, adding his protection in NFL Draft, blockbuster trades and Matt Gono

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. frequently chosen at No. 8 overall

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks also mentioned multiple times as the Falcons first-round pick
news

How does Tom Brady, Sean Payton's retirement shake up the NFC South? -- Question of the Week

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim discuss a potential Falcons mindset shift heading into 2022 with Payton and Brady no longer around the division.
news

Falcons hire Michael Pitre as running backs coach

Pitre comes to Atlanta from the Chicago Bears. 
news

Falcons offseason checklist: Breaking down free agency options, 2022 Draft decisions, Calvin Ridley's future and more

There are a lot of needs the 2022 Falcons have. We discuss 10 of the most important topics of the offseason.
news

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan's status, Kyle Hamilton, Jordan Davis and drafting Georgia players

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Tom Brady officially announces that he's retiring from NFL football

NFC South will look dramatically different next season with Brady, Sean Payton gone
news

Falcons released offensive lineman who missed entire 2021 season

Matt Gono spent last year on physically unable to perform list
news

Cordarrelle Patterson named PFWA's co-most improved player

Falcons do-it-all offensive weapon shared the honor with Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
news

Bair Mail: A receiver at No. 8 overall, impact of Sean Payton leaving Saints, adding an RB even with Cordarrelle Patterson return

Feleipe Franks, edge rushers in NFL Draft also addressed in Friday's mailbag
news

The evolution of Feleipe Franks as an UDFA with the Falcons: Rookie Review

Franks went from backup quarterback to tight end to special teams contributor all in the span of six months in Atlanta. 

Top News

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, prioritizing Matt Ryan, adding his protection in NFL Draft, blockbuster trades and Matt Gono

Kick pics: Younghoe Koo's 2021-22 season in photos

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. frequently chosen at No. 8 overall

How does Tom Brady, Sean Payton's retirement shake up the NFC South? -- Question of the Week

Advertising