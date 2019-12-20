How to watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

After a thrilling 29-22 comeback win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Falcons return to Atlanta for their home finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With four wins since the bye week, the Falcons have begun to build some serious momentum for the close of the season and will look to end things in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a high note.
For all of the ways to watch across desktop, mobile and streaming, click here.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
- When: Sun, Dec. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV: FOX
- TV Announcers: Play-by-play – Joe Davis, color analyst – Brady Quinn, sideline reporter – Jenny Taft
- Radio: 92.9 The Game is the Falcons' official radio network. Fans who have Sirius or XM Radio can find a list of NFL games, here.
- Radio Announcers: Play-by-play – Wes Durham, color analyst – Dave Archer
Below are the broadcast maps for this weekend's NFL games, courtesy of 506sports.com:
National broadcasts:
- Saturday Early: Houston @ Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET; NFL Network)
- Saturday Late: Buffalo @ New England (4:30 PM ET; NFL Network)
- Saturday Night: LA Rams @ San Francisco (8:15 PM ET; NFL Network)
- Sunday Night: Kansas City @ Chicago (NBC)
- Monday Night: Green Bay @ Minnesota (ESPN)
Weather forecast
Here's the current forecast for Atlanta on Sunday, according to The Weather Channel:
- Rain
- High/low: 46/44
- 100 percent chance of precipitation
- 82 percent humidity