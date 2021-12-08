Presented by

How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers

Dec 08, 2021 at 05:42 PM
Abby.CMS.headshot
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

HTW_Wk14

The Falcons head to Charlotte this weekend to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. This is Atlanta's second divisional game in a row after facing the Bucs last week, as well as their second time facing the Panthers this season. When these teams met in Atlanta during Week 8, the Panthers did not have Cam Newton on their roster and Atlanta was dealt a 19-13 loss. In the all-time series, however, Atlanta has a large 33-20 lead over Carolina.

Coming out of last weekend, Atlanta is recovering from an at-home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the outcome, the Falcons produced some exciting and hopeful moments, including Marlon Davidson’s first career interception and an opening-drive touchdown by Mike Davis, Atlanta's 2021 Man of the Year nominee.

This will be Cam Newton's fourth game with the Panthers since returning to the team in Week 10. Since his return, Carolina is 1-2, with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina is exiting a bye week with a 5-7 record. Considering Atlanta also has a 5-7 record after facing many of the same teams this season, this weekend seems to be a pretty even matchup.

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 54 degrees/31 degrees

Rain: 3 percent chance

Humidity: 41 percent

Moon: Waxing Gibbous*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

Related Content

news

'There's a lot riding on this game': Duron Harmon, Falcons defense embracing the importance of Panthers rematch

A loss on Sunday would be a monumental blow to the Falcons' playoff chances and the team isn't shying away from the importance of Sunday's matchup.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week begins

Cordarrelle Patterson gets a veteran rest day
news

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan, projecting 2022 NFL Draft needs, Calvin Ridley and state of Falcons receiver corps

Your questions get answers in our Wednesday mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 14 contest vs. Panthers

Steven Means back in the starting lineup after return from IR; Cordarrelle Patterson loses a position on depth chart
news

Mike Davis reflects on the places that shaped him 

Davis and Kris Rhim drove through Davis' neighborhood in West Atlanta, stopping at the places that impacted Davis before recognizing him as the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year.
news

Mike Davis named Falcons nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

Running back devoted to giving back to Atlanta community where he grew up
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals remain on top, Lions get off the mat and Falcons fall after loss

Patriots among the NFL's elite after big win over Bills; Chiefs are back and scary as ever
news

Falcons roster moves: Making room for Hayden Hurst's possible return, a punter emerges

Arthur Smith confirmed on Monday that Hayden Hurst would return to practice this week
news

Bair Mail: On the goal-line sequence vs. Bucs, losing the line of scrimmage and the Falcons secondary

(Tons) of your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Falcons health checkup: Updating the status of Hayden Hurst, Calvin Ridley and others

Arthur Smith said the Falcons will continue to monitor rookies Richie Grant and Ade Ogundeji
news

No participation trophies in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Cordarrelle Patterson, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson all performed well in Sunday's loss. But it was a loss, and that's why their performances have to be overlooked. 

Top News

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week begins

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan, projecting 2022 NFL Draft needs, Calvin Ridley and state of Falcons receiver corps

Mike Davis named Falcons nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

Falcons release depth chart before Week 14 contest vs. Panthers

Advertising