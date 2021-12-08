How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: time, tv, live stream, radio

The Falcons head to Charlotte this weekend to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. This is Atlanta's second divisional game in a row after facing the Bucs last week, as well as their second time facing the Panthers this season. When these teams met in Atlanta during Week 8, the Panthers did not have Cam Newton on their roster and Atlanta was dealt a 19-13 loss. In the all-time series, however, Atlanta has a large 33-20 lead over Carolina.

This will be Cam Newton's fourth game with the Panthers since returning to the team in Week 10. Since his return, Carolina is 1-2, with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina is exiting a bye week with a 5-7 record. Considering Atlanta also has a 5-7 record after facing many of the same teams this season, this weekend seems to be a pretty even matchup.

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 54 degrees/31 degrees

Rain: 3 percent chance

Humidity: 41 percent

Moon: Waxing Gibbous*