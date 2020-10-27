How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Matt-riculating the ball down the field: Since the Week 5 matchup against Carolina, Matt Ryan has completed 61-of-82 passes (74.4 percent) for 709 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 120.4 passer rating over the past two games. Ryan will look to continue his hot streak on Thursday Night Football, having passed for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in each of his past two games played on Thursdays. Ryan has also played well in Carolina, posting a passer rating of 110-or-higher in four of his past five on the road against the Panthers.