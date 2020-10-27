How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Oct 27, 2020 at 06:56 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

HTW Week 8

The Falcons will look to get back on track as they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Atlanta holds the all-time series advantage, 32-19, including five of the past six matchups against Carolina, although the Panthers won the most recent matchup, 23-16, in Week 5.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
  • TV: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime
  • FOX & NFL Network announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)
  • Amazon Prime announcers: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm
  • National radio: Westwood One
  • National radio announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst)
  • Local radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Local radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

WEATHER FORECAST

Here's the current forecast for Carolina on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel:

  • Rain
  • High/low: 79/56
  • 50 percent chance of precipitation
  • 88 percent humidity
Matt Week 8
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Matt-riculating the ball down the field: Since the Week 5 matchup against Carolina, Matt Ryan has completed 61-of-82 passes (74.4 percent) for 709 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 120.4 passer rating over the past two games. Ryan will look to continue his hot streak on Thursday Night Football, having passed for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in each of his past two games played on Thursdays. Ryan has also played well in Carolina, posting a passer rating of 110-or-higher in four of his past five on the road against the Panthers.

Todd Week 8
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Eight games in: Thursday's game will mark the halfway point of the 2020 season for the Falcons, and with a rushing touchdown, Todd Gurley would surpass Michael Turner (seven in 2011) and Warrick Dunn (seven in 2004) for the third-most rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of a season in franchise history. Only Michael Turner (10 in 2009) and Devonta Freeman (nine in 2015) had more. If Gurley finds the end zone on Thursday, he would also tie Pro Football Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Randy Moss (78) for the seventh-most touchdowns through a player's first six seasons in NFL history.

Julio Week 8
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Ju's House: Julio Jones missed the Week 5 matchup with Carolina due to injury, but since his return in Week 6, he has recorded 16 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The 10th-year receiver has 12,572 career receiving yards and needs 89 receiving yards on Thursday to surpass Torry Holt (12,660) for the second-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (13,275) had more.

Calvin Week 8
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Familiar foe: Last week, Calvin Ridley notched his sixth touchdown reception of the season and the 23rd of his career since joining the NFL in 2018. With the touchdown, he surpassed Andre Rison (22) for the most touchdown receptions through a player's first three seasons in franchise history. Ridley will look to continue his success against Carolina. In five career games against the Panthers, Ridley has recorded 28 receptions for 509 yards and four touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

McKinley was the only player who was unable to practice during the Falcons' return to the practice fields
news

Chris Lindstrom's mother has been 'tough as nails' in her fight against cancer

Since his mother, Dawn's, diagnosis, Lindstrom has become fully aware of just how all-consuming and intensive cancer can be for a family
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

The Bucs, Saints stay put while the Panthers move up a spot
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons focused on learning to finish

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Fans weigh in on Todd Gurley's score, clock management, turnover chains, changing Falcons name, NFL Draft

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Falcons injury report: Atlanta estimates five starters limited to start short week

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action
news

Matt Ryan on turning the page vs. Panthers, getting run game going 

Matt Ryan talks about the upcoming matchup with the Panthers and how to get the run game going 
news

Ricardo Allen says he's a stronger man after watching Joe Gilliam's battle with cancer

Allen and Gilliam became best friends while teammates together at Purdue, and it's a connection that's had a lasting impact
news

Falcons next opponent: What's changed with the Carolina Panthers

A look at what's changed with the Carolina Panthers since the Week 5 meeting 
news

Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

John Cominsky is the only player remaining on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Raheem Morris: Not taking a knee in fourth quarter 'my biggest regret' in loss to Lions

Morris took full responsibility for the decision to run the ball late in the fourth quarter instead of taking a knee

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

SFTB: Fans weigh in on Todd Gurley's score, clock management, turnover chains, changing Falcons name, NFL Draft

Ricardo Allen says he's a stronger man after watching Joe Gilliam's battle with cancer

Matt Ryan on turning the page vs. Panthers, getting run game going 

Advertising