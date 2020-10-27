How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will look to get back on track as they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Atlanta holds the all-time series advantage, 32-19, including five of the past six matchups against Carolina, although the Panthers won the most recent matchup, 23-16, in Week 5.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
- When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime
- FOX & NFL Network announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)
- Amazon Prime announcers: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm
- National radio: Westwood One
- National radio announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst)
- Local radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Local radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
WEATHER FORECAST
Here's the current forecast for Carolina on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel:
- Rain
- High/low: 79/56
- 50 percent chance of precipitation
- 88 percent humidity
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Matt-riculating the ball down the field: Since the Week 5 matchup against Carolina, Matt Ryan has completed 61-of-82 passes (74.4 percent) for 709 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 120.4 passer rating over the past two games. Ryan will look to continue his hot streak on Thursday Night Football, having passed for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in each of his past two games played on Thursdays. Ryan has also played well in Carolina, posting a passer rating of 110-or-higher in four of his past five on the road against the Panthers.
Eight games in: Thursday's game will mark the halfway point of the 2020 season for the Falcons, and with a rushing touchdown, Todd Gurley would surpass Michael Turner (seven in 2011) and Warrick Dunn (seven in 2004) for the third-most rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of a season in franchise history. Only Michael Turner (10 in 2009) and Devonta Freeman (nine in 2015) had more. If Gurley finds the end zone on Thursday, he would also tie Pro Football Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Randy Moss (78) for the seventh-most touchdowns through a player's first six seasons in NFL history.
Ju's House: Julio Jones missed the Week 5 matchup with Carolina due to injury, but since his return in Week 6, he has recorded 16 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The 10th-year receiver has 12,572 career receiving yards and needs 89 receiving yards on Thursday to surpass Torry Holt (12,660) for the second-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (13,275) had more.
Familiar foe: Last week, Calvin Ridley notched his sixth touchdown reception of the season and the 23rd of his career since joining the NFL in 2018. With the touchdown, he surpassed Andre Rison (22) for the most touchdown receptions through a player's first three seasons in franchise history. Ridley will look to continue his success against Carolina. In five career games against the Panthers, Ridley has recorded 28 receptions for 509 yards and four touchdowns.