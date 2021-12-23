How to watch Falcons vs. Lions: time, tv, live stream, radio

Presented by

Dec 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

Back to the Benz. This Sunday, Atlanta faces the Detroit Lions at home. The Falcons and Lions last met in October 2020 in a close matchup that ended with a 23-22 ATL home loss.

Atlanta is coming off of a rough loss to the 49ers that decreased the likelihood of a playoff appearance, however, all hope is not lost for Atlanta. Essentially, the Falcons have to win out from this point forward and get some help if they want to participate in the postseason.

Meanwhile, with only two wins, the Lions are not in playoff contention, but they did manage to majorly upset the now Arizona Cardinals last week with a 30-12 win.

Detroit currently leads the all-time Falcons-Lions series at 25-13. If all goes as planned for ATL, the Falcons could leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with their first home win of the season and a slightly better shot at the playoffs.

After their loss against the 49ers, Arthur Smith noted the importance of what a home win would mean to Falcons fans. "'I love the passion of our fans," Smith said. "We need to reward them at home."

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (6-8) vs. Detroit Lions (2-11-1)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 70 degrees/58 degrees

Rain: 9 percent chance

Humidity: 73 percent

Moon: Last Quarter*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

