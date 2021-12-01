Presented by

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 01, 2021 at 12:05 PM
Abby.CMS.headshot
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

How to Watch 12.1

Another week, another face off with a Florida opponent. This Sunday, Atlanta faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC South matchup in the Benz. It's been 11 weeks since these teams met in Tampa Bay in a contest that ended with a win (48-25) for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The Falcons seek to flip the script this weekend and finally cross the 0.500 threshold. Atlanta is coming off of a much needed win against the Jaguars and hoping to keep the momentum going. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is currently riding a two-game win streak against the Giants and the Colts.

The series between these first and second ranked NFC rivals is currently tied at 28-28. If all goes as planned for ATL, the Falcons could walk out of the Benz with a series lead and winning record for the season as it stands.

After their win against the Jaguars, Matt Ryan noted that he is hopeful for the rest of the season and what it may bring. "At the beginning of the year, if you tell me we're right in the mix in December, that's where you want to be," Ryan said. "I certainly think our best football is still in front of us and we're going to get there."

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 69 degrees/53 degrees

Rain: 3 percent chance

Humidity: 59 percent

Moon: Waxing Crescent*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

Related Content

news

'It's all about rhythm:' Matt Ryan, passing game working to get back on track -- Falcons Daily

news

Hail Mary's, a Fever, and more in part two of 'The Rudest Team': The Story of the 1991 Falcons

Jerry Glanville, Chris Miller, Michael Haynes, Jessie Tuggle, and Robert Lyles reflect on what was then the Falcons' second-winningest season in franchise history. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Deion Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson status to start Buccaneers practice week

Grady Jarrett, one other Falcon gets veteran rest day
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility, gains in run game, 2021 NFL Draft class and Tom Brady

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the week

Newest Falcon shines punting in his debut with Atlanta
news

Steven Means designated to return off IR among three Falcons roster moves

news

30 years later, 'The Rudest Team' has no regrets

Jerry Glanville, Chris Miller, Michael Haynes, Jessie Tuggle, and Robert Lyles gathered together to reflect on their historic season.
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 13 contest vs. Buccaneers

Cordarrelle Patterson shows up in an interesting spot on depth chart
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Patriots, 49ers enter top tier after big wins
news

Why Cordarrelle Patterson used cleats to honor Ahmaud Arbery

Patterson wore cleats in honor of Arbery, who was shot and killed last year in Georgia. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson's return, Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman's rotation and more: Inside Tori's Notebook

Breaking down Cordarrelle Patterson's career day, and taking a look at other offensive moves.

Top News

'It's all about rhythm:' Matt Ryan, passing game working to get back on track -- Falcons Daily

Hail Mary's, a Fever, and more in part two of 'The Rudest Team': The Story of the 1991 Falcons

Falcons injury report: Updating Deion Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson status to start Buccaneers practice week

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility, gains in run game, 2021 NFL Draft class and Tom Brady

Advertising