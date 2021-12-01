How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Another week, another face off with a Florida opponent. This Sunday, Atlanta faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC South matchup in the Benz. It's been 11 weeks since these teams met in Tampa Bay in a contest that ended with a win (48-25) for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The Falcons seek to flip the script this weekend and finally cross the 0.500 threshold. Atlanta is coming off of a much needed win against the Jaguars and hoping to keep the momentum going. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is currently riding a two-game win streak against the Giants and the Colts.

The series between these first and second ranked NFC rivals is currently tied at 28-28. If all goes as planned for ATL, the Falcons could walk out of the Benz with a series lead and winning record for the season as it stands.

After their win against the Jaguars, Matt Ryan noted that he is hopeful for the rest of the season and what it may bring. "At the beginning of the year, if you tell me we're right in the mix in December, that's where you want to be," Ryan said. "I certainly think our best football is still in front of us and we're going to get there."

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 69 degrees/53 degrees

Rain: 3 percent chance

Humidity: 59 percent

Moon: Waxing Crescent*