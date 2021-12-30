How to watch Falcons vs. Bills: time, tv, live stream, radio

This Sunday, the Falcons head north to take on the 9-6 Bills in Buffalo. These teams last met in October 2017 in Atlanta, when the Falcons secured a 23-17 "W." It has been a hot minute since Atlanta last traveled to Buffalo, with their most recent visit in 2013.

Last weekend, the Falcons snagged their first home win of the season over the Lions with a score of 20-16. While a win is a win, in the words of Foye Oluokun, who made the game-saving walk-off interception with 0:33 left in the 4th, the game was "gritty, not pretty."

Buffalo currently has a likely shot at making the playoffs. For Atlanta, a W in Buffalo could raise the Falcons playoff chances to about 10 percent.

Atlanta currently leads the all-time Falcons vs. Bills series at 7-5. The series in Buffalo is currently tied at 3-3.

"That has been our ethos. Find a way to win," Arthur Smith said after the win over Detroit. "We're trying to create a culture of winning, of playing as a team and playing smart, situational football." Now go find a way to win in Buffalo, Falcons.

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Snow Showers

High/low: 32 degrees/15 degrees

Precipitation: 66 percent chance

Humidity: 84 percent

Moon: New Moon*