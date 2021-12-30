Presented by

How to watch Falcons vs. Bills: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills

Dec 30, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Abby.CMS.headshot
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

How to Watch vs Bills

This Sunday, the Falcons head north to take on the 9-6 Bills in Buffalo. These teams last met in October 2017 in Atlanta, when the Falcons secured a 23-17 "W." It has been a hot minute since Atlanta last traveled to Buffalo, with their most recent visit in 2013.

Last weekend, the Falcons snagged their first home win of the season over the Lions with a score of 20-16. While a win is a win, in the words of Foye Oluokun, who made the game-saving walk-off interception with 0:33 left in the 4th, the game was "gritty, not pretty."

Buffalo currently has a likely shot at making the playoffs. For Atlanta, a W in Buffalo could raise the Falcons playoff chances to about 10 percent.

Atlanta currently leads the all-time Falcons vs. Bills series at 7-5. The series in Buffalo is currently tied at 3-3.

"That has been our ethos. Find a way to win," Arthur Smith said after the win over Detroit. "We're trying to create a culture of winning, of playing as a team and playing smart, situational football." Now go find a way to win in Buffalo, Falcons.

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Snow Showers

High/low: 32 degrees/15 degrees

Precipitation: 66 percent chance

Humidity: 84 percent

Moon: New Moon*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Fabian Moreau's participation level as Bills practice week progresses

news

Falcons placed another player on reserve/COVID-19 list

news

'Generational talent': Stefon Diggs gives Cordarrelle Patterson high praise, compares Dalvin Cook, Adrian Peterson

Diggs and Patterson spent two years together with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

New Falcons punter has made immediate impact after signing late in season
news

The Falcons claim QB Matt Barkley off waivers

Atlanta was in need of quarterback depth with Feleipe Franks on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Examining the effects of COVID-19 spike for the Falcons

The Falcons placed four more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

news

Falcons make a flurry of reserve/COVID-19 moves

Hayden Hurst among Falcons placed on the reserve list Wednesday. 
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Yale product played a huge role in Falcons victory over Detroit Lions, including game-sealing interception
news

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

The two rookies join others like Brandon Copeland and Tajae Sharpe who are already on the list.

Top News

Falcons placed another player on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons injury report: Updating Fabian Moreau's participation level as Bills practice week progresses

'Generational talent': Stefon Diggs gives Cordarrelle Patterson high praise, compares Dalvin Cook, Adrian Peterson

Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

Advertising