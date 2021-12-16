Presented by

How to watch Falcons vs. 49ers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers

Dec 16, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Abby.CMS.headshot
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

How to Watch_Dec15

The Falcons travel from coast to coast this weekend as they take on the 49ers in San Francisco (well, Santa Clara) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. This will be the 81st meeting between these teams with their last matchup in December 2019, which resulted in a Falcons loss. The 49ers lead the all-time series with a 47-32-1 record.

This game will play a critical role in Atlanta's playoff hopes, as well as give them an opportunity to cross the 0.500 threshold that has loomed within their reach off and on throughout the season.

Thankfully, ATL is entering this week with some momentum, coming off of a divisional W against the Panthers. The Dirty Birds provided some glimpses of hope for the remainder of the season with a Hayden Hurst TD upon his return from IR, a career-first pick six by Mykal Walker and, of course, Cordarelle Patterson doing Cordarelle Patterson things.

The Niners are also coming off of a win against the Bengals and approach Week 15 with a 7-6 record. Some of Atlanta's goals for the week will likely include stepping up their O-line and pass defense if they want to compete with San Francisco. They'll have their eyes on Niners TE George Kittle, who has achieved 150+ receiving yards in each of his last two games. Simply put, Atlanta can't afford to take any more L's if they want to keep their playoff dreams alive.

With all of this in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (6-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (7-6)

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium

TV: CBS, NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 57 degrees/46 degrees

Rain: 16 percent chance

Humidity: 74 percent

Moon: Full Moon*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

