How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

This is it. The preseason finale is upon us.

Saturday's game between the Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the last one that doesn't technically count, a final warm up before the Week 1 rivalry game against New Orleans and the last chance for players on the roster bubble to show they deserve a spot.

Coaches will weigh an entire body of work over one game, but punctuating the summer with a strong finish can't hurt a player's chances of sticking around.

Find out how you can watch or listen to this last preseason affair both inside and outside the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Steve Wyche, Jen Hale, D.J. Shockley

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

Skies: Partly cloudy skies

High/low: 88 degrees/71 degrees

Rain: 24 percent chance

Humidity: 73 percent

Moon: New Moon