How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

This is it. The preseason finale is upon us.
Saturday's game between the Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the last one that doesn't technically count, a final warm up before the Week 1 rivalry game against New Orleans and the last chance for players on the roster bubble to show they deserve a spot.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coaches will weigh an entire body of work over one game, but punctuating the summer with a strong finish can't hurt a player's chances of sticking around.
Find out how you can watch or listen to this last preseason affair both inside and outside the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)
When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Steve Wyche, Jen Hale, D.J. Shockley
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Partly cloudy skies
High/low: 88 degrees/71 degrees
Rain: 24 percent chance
Humidity: 73 percent
Moon: New Moon
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com, (and yes, we know the game could be played with the roof closed)
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!