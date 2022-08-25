Presented by

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 25, 2022 at 10:59 AM
This is it. The preseason finale is upon us.

Saturday's game between the Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the last one that doesn't technically count, a final warm up before the Week 1 rivalry game against New Orleans and the last chance for players on the roster bubble to show they deserve a spot.

Coaches will weigh an entire body of work over one game, but punctuating the summer with a strong finish can't hurt a player's chances of sticking around.

Find out how you can watch or listen to this last preseason affair both inside and outside the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, Steve Wyche, Jen Hale, D.J. Shockley

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly cloudy skies

High/low: 88 degrees/71 degrees

Rain: 24 percent chance

Humidity: 73 percent

Moon: New Moon

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com, (and yes, we know the game could be played with the roof closed)

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

