How to watch Falcons game vs. Rams: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will travel on the road for Week 2 to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first time since the 2019 season where both teams matched up against each other. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming game at SoFi Stadium:
RELATED CONTENT:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)
When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Mainly sunny skies for the afternoon
High/low: 78 degrees/59 degrees
Rain: 14 percent chance
Humidity: 64 percent
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.