How to watch Falcons game vs. Rams: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will travel on the road for Week 2 to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first time since the 2019 season where both teams matched up against each other. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming game at SoFi Stadium:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

Skies: Mainly sunny skies for the afternoon

High/low: 78 degrees/59 degrees

Rain: 14 percent chance

Humidity: 64 percent