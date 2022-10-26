Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Oct 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will host their NFC South divisional opponent, Carolina Panthers, for Week 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 30. The last time these two teams matched up in Week 14 during the 2021 season, Atlanta defeated the Panthers 29-21. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-5)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Rain likely.

High/low: 61 degrees/56 degrees

Rain: 83 percent chance

Humidity: 92 percent

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

