How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will host their NFC South divisional opponent, Carolina Panthers, for Week 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 30. The last time these two teams matched up in Week 14 during the 2021 season, Atlanta defeated the Panthers 29-21. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-5)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Rain likely.
High/low: 61 degrees/56 degrees
Rain: 83 percent chance
Humidity: 92 percent
