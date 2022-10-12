How the Falcons found Jared Bernhardt, the lacrosse star turned NFL receiver

The Falcons head coach grew up not too far from the University of Maryland, where Bernhardt would one day help the lacrosse team to its first national title in 42 years. In fact, Arthur Smith went to school at Georgetown Prep in Washington, D.C., about a 30-minute drive from College Park, where Bernhardt would one day became the nation's leading scorer, winning the Tewaaraton Award (lacrosse's version of the Heisman trophy) in 2021.

Having spent much of his young adult life in the area, Arthur Smith knows it well and is connected to it even still. Therefore, it's not at all surprising that Bernhardt's name eventually landed in Arthur Smith's lap... or better yet: In a text message thread or two.

"I had a bunch of buddies telling me about him," Arthur Smith said in August.

After all that he had accomplished with Maryland lacrosse, Bernhardt desired a change of pace, using his final year of NCAA eligibility in the fall of 2021 to play football for Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan.

There, Bernhardt did what he'd become known to do: Win.

In one singular season with Ferris State, Bernhardt threw for 1,322 yards and rushed for even more as a triple option quarterback. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a NCAA Division II national championship. He was also named the GLIAC Player of the Year. And it was during this mammoth of a season that Arthur Smith approached the Falcons scouting staff about Bernhardt.