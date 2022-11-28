Olamide Zaccheaus' efficiency impacts the Falcons offense, especially with Kyle Pitts out

Each of his five catches on the day resulted in first downs helping Atlanta move the chains consistently. With the Falcons not having one of its offensive weapons in Kyle Pitts, Zaccheaus stepped up when it mattered most.

"It's tough. It's tough without Kyle, right?" Mariota said. "He's just an unbelievable player and I thought multiple guys stepped up into that role. You have to when you're replacing a guy like Kyle, whether it's (Zaccheaus), whether it's (MyCole Pruitt), and (Anthony Firkser). I thought our guys came out and filled that role nicely. Unfortunately we just didn't make enough plays."

Along with Zaccheaus' offensive production, Pruitt scored his second touchdown of the season and delivered Atlanta its first touchdown against the Commanders in the second quarter.

The receiving corps as a whole accumulated a total of 174 yards through the air, with tight ends Firsker, Hesse, and Pruitt all getting touches.

Yet, Zaccheaus' impact for this Falcons offense shined against the Commanders and continues to show well throughout the season. According to the Nerdy Birds report, he ranked second in the NFL in yards per target, averaging 12.1 yards while also ranking sixth in the league with a 76 first down percentage heading into Sunday's game.

Creating separation and finding soft spots within defenses has been key for the Virginia product this year.

"I think for me, it's just understanding what they're in and understanding the concepts," he said. "Just understanding where people might be when you catch the ball and just kind of taking a picture of where you catch the ball and assessing after that."