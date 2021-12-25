How Brandon Copeland's business acumen helped spread holiday cheer

Copeland isn't the type to just write a check, smile for cameras at an event and then go about his normal life. He and wife Taylor Copeland have been involved in every part of turning A December to Remember into a series of happenings nationwide, working with their foundation board to provide the infrastructure required to make satellite events easy.

Copeland is on his sixth team in nine seasons and jokes that the benefit "of being fired so much," is that he has made friends around the league. A flurry of texts went out when trying to expand these events, and even a likeable guy like Copeland was surprised by the positive response from players who wanted to host these events without knowledge of how to do it.

"It takes finding players who care and want to participate, and pairing them up with organizations," Copeland said. "At that point, it's connecting the dots. My wife and I put in the work to make it happen. It can be stressful, but there aren't too many ways to mess up giving money to people in need. Let's keep that in perspective.