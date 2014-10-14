Hometown Huddle Brightens Day for Fans

Oct 14, 2014 at 08:40 AM

Hometown Huddle - 2014

In the annual Hometown Huddle event, all of the Atlanta Falcons players split up to visit 10 locations around Atlanta to help serve the community.

WR Roddy White points out a flaw in DT Jonathan Babineaux's cake design at Publix.
Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur Blank, gives back to the community and gives two thumbs up for Hometown Huddle at Venetian Hills Elementary alongside his fiance Angie Macuga
QB T.J. Yates
Chris Millman, director of community relations, and Falcons players get kids excited for Hometown Huddle at Venetian Hills Elementary
G Jon Asamoah gives a little girl a fist bump at the sit up station
RB Antone Smith
QB Sean Renfree bags groceries at Publix.
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon
WR Roddy White and DT Jonathan Babineaux talk about their cake decorating contest at Publix.
DT Paul Soliai makes sandwiches and signs autographs behind the counter at Publix.
Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, and his fiance, Angie Macuga, participate in activites during Hometown Huddle
WR Roddy White decorates a cake in the Publix bakery.
LB Joplo Bartu helps bag groceries
Freddie Falcon
DT Jonathan Babineaux licks his fingers after finishing decorating his cake.
RB Antone Smith
DT Paul Soliai works behind the deli counter at Publix.
RB Antone Smith
Chris Millman, director of community relations, works with the kids at Venetian Hills Elementary
LB Joplo Bartu helps bag groceries at Publix.
WR Roddy White shows off his finished cake at Publix.
Freddie Falcon
Hometown Huddle group at Publix.
Chris Millman, director of community relations, and Falcons players get kids excited for Hometown Huddle at Venetian Hills Elementary
Chris Millman, director of community relations, and Falcons players get kids excited for Hometown Huddle at Venetian Hills Elementary
QB Sean Renfree helps bag a shopper's groceries.
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders
DE Malliciah Goodman takes a photo with a fan at Publix.
LB Paul Worrilow
LB Paul Worrilow
DE Malliciah Goodman, LB Joplo Bartu, DT Paul Soliai, QB Sean Renfree, WR Roddy White and DT Jonathan Babineaux pose with the finished cakes at Publix.
G Harland Gunn
Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, and his fiance, Angie Macuga, talk to kids at Venetian Hills Elementary during Hometown Huddle
QB Matt Ryan
QB T.J. Yates leads the passing station
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and DE Tyson Jackson participate in Hometown Huddle
DE Malliciah Goodman helps a shopper with her cart while getting groceries at Publix.
QB Matt Ryan
Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, and his fiance, Angie Macuga, talk to kids at Venetian Hills Elementary during Hometown Huddle
QB Matt Ryan gives a high five during Hometown Huddle
Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur Blank, participates in an activity during Hometown Huddle
RB Antone Smith
Selfie time with RB Antone Smith
Selfie time with QB T.J. Yates
S Sean Baker leads the agility station
DT Paul Soliai makes a sandwich for a customer at Publix.
QB T.J. Yates group yells "Rise Up" during Hometown Huddle
S Sean Baker teaches push ups to the kids at Centennial Academy
G Jon Asamoah
G Jon Asamoah has fun with the kids at Centennial Academy
G Jon Asamoah has fun with the kids at Centennial Academy
QB T.J. Yates gets on the other side of the ball during a passing lesson
G Jon Asamoah and S Sean Baker
Chris Millman, director of community relations, and Falcons players get kids excited for Hometown Huddle at Venetian Hills Elementary
QB T.J. Yates takes a photo with one of the group leaders
QB Sean Renfree takes a photo with a fan at Publix.
G Jon Asamoah
QB T.J. Yates
QB T.J. Yates breaks it down at the end of Hometown Huddle at Centennial Academy
The group at Centennial Academy
On Tuesday morning, the entire Atlanta Falcons roster, including Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank and Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, participated at 10 locations across metro-Atlanta, as part of the league's Hometown Huddle event held each year.

In downtown Atlanta, the Arthur Blank YMCA connects to Centennial Academy, where quarterback TJ Yates, safety Sean Baker, running back Antone Smith and right guard Jon Asamoah surprised students, who are currently on fall break, but wanted to come to today's special event.

As the players were introduced one-by-one, cheers erupted and smiles began to spread across the group. The students quickly took to the players, just as much as the players took to them.

"Even though they're on fall break, they came in to play and had a good time," said Yates. "It's really cool to come out here and see the kids and play with them and do anything to brighten up their day."

Similar to a few of the other locations part of the event, the students participated in activities with the players. Five stations were set up throughout the school's gymnasium, including jump rope, a sit-up and push-up station, a passing and throwing station, and an agility station. The students were split into groups and rotated between the stations throughout the morning, holding friendly competitions with each other and the players.

Of the 32 NFL teams participating in Tuesday's Hometown Huddle event, the Falcons are the only organization that had their entire roster out in the community.

"We know what it means to the community, what it means to the Falcons, what it means to Arthur Blank, to come out here, show our appreciation and give back to the community," said Smith. "It's a great deal and a big deal for us."

All in all, six schools, the Ronald McDonald House, a Publix grocery store, the SAFE House and the Crossroads Community Ministries were visited by the Falcons, surely brightening the gloomy day for Falcons fans across the city.

Be sure to check out all the coverage from Tuesday's Hometown Huddle.

