Hometown Huddle Brightens Day for Fans

On Tuesday morning, the entire Atlanta Falcons roster, including Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank and Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, participated at 10 locations across metro-Atlanta, as part of the league's Hometown Huddle event held each year.

In downtown Atlanta, the Arthur Blank YMCA connects to Centennial Academy, where quarterback TJ Yates, safety Sean Baker, running back Antone Smith and right guard Jon Asamoah surprised students, who are currently on fall break, but wanted to come to today's special event.

As the players were introduced one-by-one, cheers erupted and smiles began to spread across the group. The students quickly took to the players, just as much as the players took to them.

"Even though they're on fall break, they came in to play and had a good time," said Yates. "It's really cool to come out here and see the kids and play with them and do anything to brighten up their day."

Similar to a few of the other locations part of the event, the students participated in activities with the players. Five stations were set up throughout the school's gymnasium, including jump rope, a sit-up and push-up station, a passing and throwing station, and an agility station. The students were split into groups and rotated between the stations throughout the morning, holding friendly competitions with each other and the players.

Of the 32 NFL teams participating in Tuesday's Hometown Huddle event, the Falcons are the only organization that had their entire roster out in the community.

"We know what it means to the community, what it means to the Falcons, what it means to Arthur Blank, to come out here, show our appreciation and give back to the community," said Smith. "It's a great deal and a big deal for us."

All in all, six schools, the Ronald McDonald House, a Publix grocery store, the SAFE House and the Crossroads Community Ministries were visited by the Falcons, surely brightening the gloomy day for Falcons fans across the city.