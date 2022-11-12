'He's got a bright future if he can stay on this path': Analyzing Drake London through the first half of his rookie season

The No. 8 overall pick started this season on a high note, leading all Falcons' receivers in both yards (74) and receptions (5) in the first game against the Saints' and hasn't let up since. And now entering Week 11, London's still going strong.

"We saw certain characteristics," Smith said in a press conference on Nov. 2. "That was part of the mindset that I liked about Drake other than the obvious. I always think the easiest part, when you look at it – all of us in here can look and see if somebody's fast and whether they can catch – those are the easy ones. It's the other stuff, the fit, some of its luck. You may really like a player. Loved Justin Herbert, but had no chance in hell to get him, or whatever it is, and a lot of times, it's about fit with a little bit of luck in the draft."