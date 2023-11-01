Bair Mail: On Kentavius Street, Grady Jarrett, Desmond Ridder and special teams issues

The NFL trade deadline is behind us, with the ending of such transactions coming on Tuesday afternoon. While the Falcons didn't make a close on the final day, they made two in-season deals recently.

Receiver Van Jefferson came from the Rams and defensive lineman Kentavius Street was acquired from the Eagles shortly after the Falcons lost Grady Jarrett for the season with a knee injury.

Those moves shored up depth at weaker spots and could help the Falcons as they enter the halfway point in the season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

They acquired Josh Dobbs from the Cardinals after Kirk Cousins was lost to an Achilles tendon tear. Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said he's preparing Jarren Hall to start, and it's possible Dobbs could be ready to play.

We'll get into this Vikings matchup, especially with how Jarrett's injury and the team's quarterback situation will impact it.

Spanky Smith from San Diego, Calif.

With Grady going down, we gotta go after a real DL or Edge by the trade deadline. There's still hope. Thoughts?

Bair: A few notes on this question before I answer. This was submitted before the Falcons traded for Kentavius Street on Monday afternoon; it's not like Mr. Smith didn't know about the deal when writing. The submission also addressed a bunch of different topics, but I trimmed it down some to focus on a defensive-line situation I'd like to address.

First, the tough part. Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending knee injury early in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans on a play without dramatic contact. It's a significant blow to the Falcons defense because, as we all know, Jarrett was the heart and soul of this defense.

I don't claim to be friends with Grady but I have interacted with him enough to know Jarrett cares so much about the game and puts maximum effort into his work. That's why the bad news was tough to hear. His presence on the field and in the building can be felt whenever he's in the room. That's why the loss extends beyond the talent no longer available to the Falcons defense.

All that said, the season doesn't stop and won't even slow to process this unwelcome development. That's why the Falcons immediately added experienced depth to the defensive line by adding Street in a Monday trade with Philadelphia.

Street has experience playing with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen in New Orleans last year, when Nielsen was co-DC and defensive line coach. He knows the concepts and techniques that Nielsen likes to use, which should ease his transition. He has presumably worked with David Onyemata before and is familiar with his style, which should help him function on the defensive interior.

We don't know where he'll fit into the Falcons hockey-esque line rotation in the short-and longer-term, but it's a good get. While he was stuck behind prominent interior linemen in Philly, he played well at times in San Francisco and had 3.5 sacks as a reserve working with Nielsen in New Orleans.