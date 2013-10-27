Gameday Coverage Recap: Falcons at Cardinals

Atlanta couldn't turn red zone visits into touchdowns, Matt Ryan threw four interceptions and the Falcons' ground attack managed just 27 yards rushing in a 27-13 to the Cardinals on Sunday in Arizona.
Game Highlights
CB Asante Samuel picks off Cardinals QB Carson Palmer in the first quarter, marking his 51st career interception.
QB Matt Ryan passes to WR Drew Davis for a 4-yard touchdown to make the score 27-13 in the fourth quarter.
Punter Matt Bosher recovers his own onside kick in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.
Postgame
Frustration and disappointment were evident as the Falcons dropped to 2-5 on the season after a sloppy 27-13 to the Cardinals.
Running back Steven Jackson struggled in his return to the starting backfield after missing four games with an injury, rushing for just 6 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's loss.
Although WR Harry Douglas was proud of the young receivers, he admitted that the entire Falcons team has to dig deeper and work harder while keeping the fight in them as they take on the rest of the season.
Despite leaving Arizona with a loss, Drew Davis posted a solid game Sunday and said the experience of getting to play with fellow receiver Harry Douglas has helped him grow as a player.
After a loss that Jonathan Babineaux said was full of misfits for the Falcons, the defensive tackle said the team has to take a look in the mirror and move on quickly.
After a long day full of penalties and turnovers in Arizona, the Falcons are now 2-5 but will have to figure out a way to move on and start preparing for their next game Sunday against the Panthers.