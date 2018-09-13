Friends and foes: How the Panthers' Kawann Short helped Ricardo Allen meet his wife

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Following Sunday's game between the Falcons and the Panthers – no matter the outcome – you'll see Ricardo Allen and Kawann Short trading jerseys.

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Sure, football is the reason the two became friends, but they're friendship goes beyond the playing field. Allen and Short were teammates at Purdue University for three seasons. During their time together in West Lafayette, Short introduced Allen to his wife, Grace.

Short and Grace Allen became friends early on in their college years after taking a class together. During the summer when the football players stay on campus for workouts and summer class, Grace also stayed on campus to work.

One of her summer jobs was working as a nanny and one day when Short had some free time, he asked Grace if she wanted to hang out. Grace invited Short and what she thought was going to be his roommate, Albert, to come over.

But Albert wasn't the friend Short ended up bringing over. It was Allen … but Grace didn't know that.

During the whole time the three of them hung out, Grace repeatedly called Allen, "Albert." It wasn't until when Short and Allen left that she realized she had been calling Allen by the wrong name. Allen had spent time playing with the children who obviously knew his name was Ricardo so when she called him "Albert" they corrected her.

"I remember driving home thinking, well, he might be cute and really good with kids, but I definitely just called him the wrong name for four hours so that's not going anywhere," Grace said.

She was wrong, though. A few days later, Allen messaged her asking if she wanted to go get frozen yogurt.

And the rest was history.