Five Under the Radar Players at XFINITY Camp

Jul 23, 2014 at 05:04 AM

When XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp begins Friday, the players' lifelong dreams continue, one practice at a time. None of the players will enter camp with a care-free approach to the game, instead they'll be driven to help return the Falcons to their winning ways of recent years, qualifying for the NFC playoffs four times, since 2008. Here are five such players hoping to help the cause in 2014:

1. Tyler Starr: Seventh-round picks often times come with an 'under-the-radar' label attached to their names, but Starr is the kind of player who has the skill, drive and determination to quickly make people forget about such a title. The Falcons 255th-overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft plans to make a lasting impression during camp, showcasing the kind of skills that helped him in 2013, becoming the first South Dakota Coyote to be named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

2. Devonta Glover-Wright: The former QB/WR (Eastern Arizona Community College) has the size (6-foot) most secondary coaches dream of, causing more havoc on opposing receivers. Following the switch to the other side of the ball, Glover-Wright showcased production at Utah State, including 40 solo tackles, five for loss and 10 passes defensed. Falcons coaches will learn a lot about the rookie CB, after watching him compete against the team's talented WRs.

Best of 2014 Falcons Minicamp

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the Falcons' three-day minicamp held at team headquarters in Flowery Branch last week

No Title
1 / 43
No Title
2 / 43
No Title
3 / 43
No Title
4 / 43
No Title
5 / 43
No Title
6 / 43
No Title
7 / 43
No Title
8 / 43
No Title
9 / 43
No Title
10 / 43
No Title
11 / 43
No Title
12 / 43
No Title
13 / 43
No Title
14 / 43
No Title
15 / 43
No Title
16 / 43
No Title
17 / 43
No Title
18 / 43
No Title
19 / 43
No Title
20 / 43
No Title
21 / 43
No Title
22 / 43
No Title
23 / 43
No Title
24 / 43
No Title
25 / 43
No Title
26 / 43
No Title
27 / 43
No Title
28 / 43
No Title
29 / 43
No Title
30 / 43
No Title
31 / 43
No Title
32 / 43
No Title
33 / 43
No Title
34 / 43
No Title
35 / 43
No Title
36 / 43
No Title
37 / 43
No Title
38 / 43
No Title
39 / 43
No Title
40 / 43
No Title
41 / 43
No Title
42 / 43
No Title
43 / 43
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Malliciah Goodman: Selected as the first of two fourth-round (127th overall) draft choices by Atlanta in 2013, Goodman is poised for a breakout season. The "quiet giant," who stands 6-4 and weighs 276 pounds, has been working on a wide variety of skills and techniques in the offseason, each designed to help him waste little time in disrupting opposing offenses; the well-documented size of his 11-inch hands will continue to play in his favor in 2014.

4. Bernard Reedy: Following an eye-opening offseason, Reedy hopes his momentum continues right into training camp. Fans love the deep ball and he is known as a deep threat. No stranger to the end zone in college, scoring 23 TDs in four years at Toledo, Reedy's hoping to grab each and every throw that comes his way.

5. Jacob Pedersen: Almost like a student gaining an advantage by attending summer school, Pedersen gained early and extra work with the Falcons coaching staff at the 2014 Senior Bowl. The extra week of coaching, teamed with OTAs and minicamp practices, will benefit Pedersen, who left Wisconsin ranked seventh all-time in TD receptions (17).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons Sign WR J'Mon Moore

Roster transaction during AT&T Training Camp
news

Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.
news

Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons offensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons defensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons receivers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons linebackers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Falcons reportedly work out five players, including three quarterbacks

One of the quaterbacks is former Iowa and Michigan standout Jake Rudock
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons running backs

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons safeties

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Takeaways: Best moments from the Falcons' final scrimmage

Atlanta held its final scrimmage of training camp, which proved to be competitive and entertaining

Top News

Dean Pees explain why players should learn concepts over positions

Practice report: Why Grady Jarrett says Falcons 'trying to push ourselves this week'

Quizzing Falcons teammates all part of Matt Ryan learning new system

Practice report: Arthur Smith explains plan for Josh Rosen

Advertising