Five Under the Radar Players at XFINITY Camp

When XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp begins Friday, the players' lifelong dreams continue, one practice at a time. None of the players will enter camp with a care-free approach to the game, instead they'll be driven to help return the Falcons to their winning ways of recent years, qualifying for the NFC playoffs four times, since 2008. Here are five such players hoping to help the cause in 2014:

1. Tyler Starr: Seventh-round picks often times come with an 'under-the-radar' label attached to their names, but Starr is the kind of player who has the skill, drive and determination to quickly make people forget about such a title. The Falcons 255th-overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft plans to make a lasting impression during camp, showcasing the kind of skills that helped him in 2013, becoming the first South Dakota Coyote to be named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.