Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face arch rival Saints

For the Falcons to take the NFC South title, they need to do what they can to beat the Saints... and they need a little luck on their side. 

Jan 06, 2024 at 10:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It should come as no surprise at all that an NFC South decision comes down to the final week of the regular season. There are avenues for the Falcons, Saints or Buccaneers to take home the division title and keep their season alive into the playoffs.

And while the odds are not in the Falcons favor, there's still a chance. So, let's take a look at what you should focus on this Sunday when the 2023 regular season comes to a close for the Falcons in New Orleans.

5things_NOLA2

1. Just win

See below.

QB1

2. Hope for the best

See below.

AS1

3. Just win 

See below.

DL1

4. Hope for the best

See below.

CPIII

5. You get the point 

There are so many things that we could watch this Sunday.

We could detail the potential lingering effects of Taylor Heinicke's ankle injury -- the quarterback was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, after all -- or the continued improvement of the rookie class. We could dissect the match up, looking back on the last time the Falcons played the Saints and won. We could explain all the different ways the Falcons got to this point, with a 7-9 record entering the final week of the regular season.

However, none of that really matters, now does it? Winning is all that matters now. By whatever means necessary.

The Falcons are who they are at this point in the season. They have had their spurts of good play -- the first Saints game and the most recent win over the Colts come to mind. Such good play was never consistent, though, as the not-so-good moments of losses to the Cardinals, Commanders and Panthers outweighed good moments from the aforementioned wins.

When it comes to what you should watch this Sunday, it all boils down to one sentence:

For the Falcons to win the NFC South title, earning a berth into the playoffs, they have to beat the Saints and the Buccaneers have to lose to the Panthers.

Sure we could get into the minutia of it all, but at the end of the day that sentence is the umbrella above every note or comment to be made about this upcoming game. Nothing matters, except a win... and a little luck.

If the Falcons lose to the Saints, they're done and they'll finish the season at 7-10 for the third consecutive year. If they beat the Saints, they're in limbo, waiting for confirmation that the Bucs won or lost. Either way, an outcome -- however it comes -- is all that matters now.

Week 18 Practice | 01.04.24

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 and safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 and safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 30

Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 and offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 and offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
