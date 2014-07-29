Five Things From XFINITY Camp: Practice 5

3. Ryan Impressed with Freeman: Rookie running back Devonta Freeman could see more looks this preseason with Steven Jackson now out with a hamstring injury for what could be most of the preseason. Freeman had a cut move in Tuesday's practice that inspired oohs and ahhs from the Flowery Branch crowd, but there's a good chance there will be more opportunities to marvel at Freeman's athleticism. Quarterback Matt Ryan has enjoyed working with him so far and sees the potential: "He's done a nice job. He's got a lot to learn — there's no doubt about that. Every rookie has a lot on their plate, but specifically, that running back position is tough because you're asked to do so much in the run game but then also you're heavily involved in the pass game in terms of your routes. Pass protection is key from a running back, especially with his skillset. He catches the ball so well out of the backfield that I could see his role with us in the future being one that, he's in there in passing situations. ... I think it shows that he was well-coached in college."