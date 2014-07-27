Five Things From XFINITY Camp: Practice 3

3. Eyes on the Trenches: When the pads come on for the first time Monday, head coach Mike Smith will be locked in on the offensive and defensive lines. It'll be the first time he'll be able to get a realistic view of the toughness and strength of the current crop, including the new and bigger additions to the units. Said Smith: "The calibration of our roster from last year to this year definitely indicates that that's an area that we wanted to address. As I said (Saturday), we've gotten bigger, we're stronger on both sides. We've added new players through the draft and through free agency, and the guys that are returning are bigger and stronger. It's gonna be scrutinized every single day and I think you'll see the depth chart will change, maybe not on a daily basis but every couple of days. We want to look at as many combinations as we possibly can."

4. Worrilow, Bartu Showing Confidence: A year ago, Joplo Bartu and Paul Worrilow were wide-eyed undrafted rookies, just looking to make an impression on the Falcons coaching staff. This time around, the difference is highly noticeable. The two are playing with a high level of confidence. Every move looks deliberate. There's no hesitation at all, and they look to be able to read and react quicker than last season. That bodes well for the pair, who look to be relied on a lot in 2014: "They're light years ahead of where they were last year," said Smith.