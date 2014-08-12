Five Things From XFINITY Camp: Practice 13

1. Coach Smith on Overall Progress: On the same day his team travels to Houston for combined practices and a Saturday preseason game against the Houston Texans, Falcons head coach Mike Smith evaluated the team's progress from the first day of practice through today's workout: "I think we've done some things very well at times and I think we've done some things that we've got to get better at and that's the way training camp is," Smith said. "It's going to be one day, you're feeling good about one segment of your offense or defense and the next day you're going, 'Where was that offense yesterday?'; it's up and down. I do like the way the guys are competing. That's the main emphasis for us and everyone knows what the situation is in terms of roster spots. They are playing the game like it's supposed to be played and I look forward to watching them finish off camp. When we come back, we'll have one day of double session and then we're going to get into game plan mode, but first, we've got a lot of work to do in Houston."

2. Starr Looking to Shine in Houston: The Falcons were efficient after practice on Tuesday, addressing reporters, before grabbing lunch and heading to the airport for Houston. From the moment the team arrives in Texas, Falcons rookie LB Tyler Starr is looking to continue building his on-field resume by making plays against the Texans.

"I'm not where I want to be, but I have seen improvements and I think I'm heading in the right direction," Starr said. "I'm going to prepare myself for this game and hopefully after it's done, I'll be able to say I took another step forward. I want to progress as a player and I think special teams is going to be huge this game, where I can come out and help do a little bit more in that aspect of the game."

3. Combined Practice Protocol in Houston: When the Falcons and Texans meet for combined practices, during the next few days, Coach Smith says the trip will be a lot like the Falcons combined practice with the Tennessee Titans, held earlier this month.