Five Things From XFINITY Camp: Practice 10

3. Falcons Ready for Friday: The work the Falcons have put into XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp through nearly two weeks is paying off in Smith's eyes. He thinks the Falcons are ready for their first game competition this week as the Dolphins head to the Georgia Dome for a 7 p.m. kickoff. But don't expect much razzle-dazzle. As with previous years, the preseason won't give away much of anything in terms of the size and variety of the Falcons playbook.

What Friday will show, however, is just where certain players are when Smith puts on the game tape. Practice is one thing, but getting a chance to see players in live situations will be invaluable for Smith to see the positive and negative sides of his players' progression.

"It's going to go a long ways, because you don't practice and really get a true evaluation," Smith said. "When you play a game, there's 22 guys between those 53¹⁄³ yards and they're out there competing against each other. Everyone else is standing on the sideline. There's nobody behind them to talk about, 'Move over to the right, move over to the left, gimme this, gimme that,' — they're out there playing the game. It's the only way you get a true evaluation."