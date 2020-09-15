Falcons waive Timon Parris, release Josh Hawkins from practice squad

The Falcons claimed Parris off of waivers after he was released by the Washington Football Team during roster cut downs, but he was among the five players who were inactive for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Hawkins joined the Falcons as a free agent during the offseason and was with the team throughout training camp. He was initially released by the team when it paired its roster down to 53 players but was then signed to Atlanta's practice squad.