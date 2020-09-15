Falcons waive Timon Parris, release Josh Hawkins from practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday. Atlanta is waiving offensive tackle Timon Parris from its 53-man roster and is releasing cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad.
The Falcons claimed Parris off of waivers after he was released by the Washington Football Team during roster cut downs, but he was among the five players who were inactive for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Hawkins joined the Falcons as a free agent during the offseason and was with the team throughout training camp. He was initially released by the team when it paired its roster down to 53 players but was then signed to Atlanta's practice squad.
With the two moves, the Falcons now have 52 players on their active roster and 15 players on their practice squad.