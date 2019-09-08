Falcons-Vikings: Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison among Atlanta's inactives

Sep 08, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Qadree Ollison

The Falcons decided to keep five tailbacks on their 53-man roster after an excellent preseason at the position, but the two primary exhibition-game stars are among Atlanta's inactive players for the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Brian Hill and rookie Qadree Ollison, who had a combined 77 carries for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason, won't be suiting up on Sunday. This will leave Ito Smith and Kenjon Barner as the primary backups to starter Devonta Freeman at running back.

Some other inactive players of note are left guard Jamon Brown, who signed with the team as a free agent this offseason, and right tackle Matt Gono, who was ruled out due to a back injury.

Here is the full list of inactive players for the Falcons:

