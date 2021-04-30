Falcons trade back in second round of 2021 NFL Draft 

The Atlanta Falcons traded the No. 35 and No. 219 picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the No. 40 and 114 overall picks on Friday night.
Falcons select OL Jalen Mayfield in third round of NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons selected Jalen Mayfield in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft
Falcons select safety Richie Grant in second round of NFL Draft
After making a trade with the Denver Broncos, the Falcons selected safety Richie Grant with the No. 40 overall pick
Wyche: Expect Pitts to live up to hype, early pressure to perform
NFL Analyst Steve Wyche sees a lot to like about Kyle Pitts and his fit with the Falcons new offensive scheme
First-round draft grades for Falcons selection of Kyle Pitts
Find out how draft experts graded the Falcons selecting TE Kyle Pitts at the number four overall pick
Kyle Pitts says getting drafted by Falcons is a 'dream come true'
Kyle Pitts reacts to the Falcons selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick
Falcons draft tight end Kyle Pitts with No. 4 overall pick
The Atlanta Falcons selected tight end Kyle Pitts in the first round of the NFL Draft
2021 Atlanta Falcons Draft Guide
Everything Falcons fans need to know to get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft
How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft
All the details you need to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft
Mock Draft 13.0: Deal with Denver adds picks while Rashawn Slater adds muscle to OL
With several times likely to offer trades for the fourth pick, Falcons move down to nine while adding more picks
Wyche: Draft trade makes sense for Falcons, and I like this one
NFL Analyst Steve Wyche concocts and interesting draft trade scenario for the Atlanta Falcons