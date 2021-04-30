Falcons trade back in second round of 2021 NFL Draft 

Apr 30, 2021
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

E0Qk8wcX0AM4yR1 2

The Atlanta Falcons traded the No. 35 and No. 219 picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the No. 40 and 114 overall picks on Friday night.

